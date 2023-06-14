2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost ¥7,500 per adult

Adult tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka are set to cost 7,500 yen per adult, its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25 percent rise from the initially proposed 6,000 yen price tag.

Tickets are set to cost 4,200 yen for visitors aged between 12 and 17 and 1,800 yen for those aged between 4 and 11, while those aged 3 and below can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said in a press conference.

There also will be discounts available depending on when people visit, it said.

"We would like many children to come and visit, which is why we decided on pricing it this way," said Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the association.

The revenue generated from the tickets will largely go towards covering the event's operational and security costs, which are likely to balloon from the initial estimate of 80.9 billion yen due to rises in commodity prices and wages.

Tickets are slated to become available at the end of November, 500 days before the expo opens on April 13, with visitors able to purchase electronic tickets six months in advance.

The expo will run until Oct. 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, centered on the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Japan last held a world expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, when adult tickets were priced at 4,600 yen.

© KYODO