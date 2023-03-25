Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2025 World Expo in Osaka to feature at least 153 nations, regions

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government says at least 153 countries and regions plan to participate in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, surpassing its goal of 150.

Israel, Sudan, and the Vatican were among the 11 states that newly joined the list of participants, which also include international organizations.

The Osaka Expo will be held on an artificial island in Osaka Bay for six months through Oct 13, 2025 under the central theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Japan previously held a world expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, where about 120 countries and regions participated, while around 190 countries and regions took part in the most recent expo in Dubai between 2021 and 2022.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

.... and net zero too! congratulations Japan! and the other 153 nations, doing your bit for the planet. LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo