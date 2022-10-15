Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

21,007 suicides reported in Japan in 2021

TOKYO

The number of suicides reported in Japan in 2021 was 21,007, 74 fewer than 2020, a government white paper compiled by the health ministry showed.

According to the white paper, released on Friday, 13,939 men took their own lives, down 116 from the previous year, while 7,068 women committed suicide, up 42 from 2020.

A health ministry official suggested the high rate of suicides among women may be due to their being victims of domestic abuse from partners spending more time at home due to the pandemic, and also to the fact that many women in the hospitality and retail sectors lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. The white paper also pointed out that the number of single men and women living alone had increased, which could be a contributing factor.

The white paper follows the results of a study conducted by a team of researchers between 2020 and 2021, released in August, which also showed a rise in suicides by women, Kyodo News reported. Taisuke Nakata, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, who was one of the researchers, said women, who have more nonregular jobs than men, tend to be more affected economically, while young people are possibly more likely to be forced into isolation due to behavioral restrictions.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

No mention of LDP policies pushing people into poverty and desperation.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

A health ministry official suggested the high rate of suicides among women may be due to their being victims of domestic abuse from partners spending more time at home due to the pandemic

"Suggested" suggests that an assumption is being made, without evidence.

"The high rate of suicide among women"? Look at the numbers -- "13,939 men took their own lives ... while 7,068 women committed suicide."

Men, in other words, are far more likely to take their own lives -- about twice as likely, when we look at the number who commit suicide and then consider that men make up less than half (48%) of the Japanese population.

A major social problem can't even predominantly affect men ... without someone in the "woke" crowd trying to turn it into a women's issue with a touch of male-bashing on top of it.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Rodney Today  04:33 pm JST

No mention of LDP policies pushing people into poverty and desperation.

There was no mention of these policies in your post, either.

Which policies? Which specific LDP policies are pushing people into poverty and desperation?

Please be specific. Citing reputable sources as backup would help as well.

Anyone can lodge such an accusation using vague language and without providing evidence. That takes no intellectual effort at all.

Where are the specifics, and where's your evidence?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

That's a terrible news headline. Imagine the devastation if a Chinese style zero covid policy was used, as some people here where calling for.

For everyone's information

TELL is dedicated to providing effective support and counseling services to Japan's international community and its increasing mental health needs.

https://telljp.com/

3 ( +3 / -0 )

wow, men really get the shaft.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No mention of LDP policies pushing people into poverty and desperation.

Easy to point fingers when you can't find any other explanation or reason.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More than 60 a day? Something is definitely wrong with the culture when so many people kill themselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If or when Japanese men lose their sense of superiority they commit suicide.

Inferiority complex.

Many Japanese men struggle with this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

