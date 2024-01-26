Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: yamasan/iStock
national

21,818 people committed suicide in Japan in 2023, health ministry says

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of suicides in Japan in 2023 was 21,818, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced on Friday. The provisional figure, based on National Police Agency statistics, was 63 fewer than in 2022.

Males accounted for nearly 70% of the total, at 14,854, and females 6,964, the ministry said in a report. The number of suicides per 100,000 people was 17.5.

According to the report, the most common cause cited by relatives of deceased people or in suicide notes was "health problems," followed by "economic/lifestyle problems.” Also, 52.2% were said to be unemployed, with the largest number of people living on pensions or employment insurance.

The number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students was 507, seven fewer than in 2022.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog