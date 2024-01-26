21,818 people committed suicide in Japan in 2023, health ministry says

The number of suicides in Japan in 2023 was 21,818, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced on Friday. The provisional figure, based on National Police Agency statistics, was 63 fewer than in 2022.

Males accounted for nearly 70% of the total, at 14,854, and females 6,964, the ministry said in a report. The number of suicides per 100,000 people was 17.5.

According to the report, the most common cause cited by relatives of deceased people or in suicide notes was "health problems," followed by "economic/lifestyle problems.” Also, 52.2% were said to be unemployed, with the largest number of people living on pensions or employment insurance.

The number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students was 507, seven fewer than in 2022.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

