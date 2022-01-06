215 people taken to hospitals in Tokyo after falling due to snow

More than 200 people in Tokyo were sent to hospitals on Thursday and Friday after slipping and falling due to ice and snow on the streets, as the capital saw its first heavy snowfall in four years, authorities said.
Central Tokyo had 10 centimeters of snow by Thursday evening, with traffic remaining disrupted on Friday. The mercury dropped to minus 3.5 C in central areas of the capital on Friday morning, 1.8 C lower than the previous day.
A total of 215 people aged between 9 and 97 were taken to hospitals in the capital after falling, according to the Tokyo Fire Department. Police said 77 traffic accidents resulting in injuries had occurred in Tokyo due to the snow as of Friday morning.
An expressway serving the greater Tokyo area was partially closed and nine flights operated by All Nippon Airways departing from or arriving at Tokyo's Haneda airport were cancelled.
On the Metropolitan Expressway, the snowfall left up to 100 vehicles stuck on the Tokyo Gate Bridge at one point. The Rainbow Bridge, a major tourist attraction in the capital, remained closed Friday morning.
In adjacent Saitama Prefecture, four men sustained minor injuries Friday morning in an accident involving five trucks in Kasukabe, local police said, adding they suspect it was caused by icy roads. An 84-year-old man broke his leg after falling when he was riding a bicycle, according to local authorities.
In Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, 346 traffic accidents had occurred as of Friday morning due to snow and ice on the roads, police said.
At JR Shimbashi Station in a major Tokyo business district, many commuters were cautiously walking on icy roads.
"It was difficult to walk because roads around my house were frozen too. I wish I could have teleworked today," said Namiki Kasahara, a 29-year-old resident of Nishitokyo.
"It took longer than usual to commute because my bus was late," said a 43-year-old man from Yokohama.
Over 100 domestic flights departing or arriving at Haneda or Narita airports, the metropolitan area's main air gateways, were canceled Thursday, affecting some 9,700 passengers, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.
Japan Railway operators said the heavy snow caused the Tokaido Shinkansen Line to run slower than usual between Shinagawa and Atami stations, with some trains on the Tokaido Line and other local lines also delayed.
© KYODO
Asiaman7
The injured included “an 84-year-old man who broke his leg after falling when he was riding a bicycle.”
I’m just speechless.
Kev James
84 year old man cycling in the snow??? Sorry but that’s just guileless and ludicrous. Hope he feels silly now
thepersoniamnow
Lol same here for me guys.
I’m tellin peeps that yesterday it snowed all over…and yeah it seemed like an old man slipped and hurt his leg. National news :)
Stay safe.
TrevorPeace
Last night it snowed about 15cm, here in Victoria. It was wet and heavy. Dangerous for driving or walking.
From my living room window I witnessed three accidents involving stupid people. But, as Forrest Gump said, stupid is stupid. Or something like that.
More than 50 people being taken to Tokyo hospitals, out of a population of almost 10 million, is nothing. Pardon me for being blunt, but idiots are idiots no matter the country.
Oxycodin
Time to get your snowboards out it’s snow
Lindsay
It’s so peaceful in Tokyo while it’s snowing. It’s almost surreal! However, the slippery aftermath is hell!
factchecker
Stupid old goat won't be doing that again. Idiot drivers were still running red lights and taking no regard to the conditions either
Ingvar
Spare a thought for the people of Hokkaido.
dan
How is this news?
rainman1
Hokkaido are fully prepared for it every winter @Ingvar. Comparison unnecessary.
Alan Bogglesworth
I'd say 50 people would get injured every time is rains in a city of tens of millions of people, what's your point.
kurisupisu
Yes, people slip and slide on snow-not really newsworthy
Mickelicious
I hope I'm cycling when I'm 84, and don't get caught out away from home as this gentleman did. I'm sure the poor guy's heartbroken that he'll (probably) never get back in the saddle.
Reckless
Fun time for me and the kids. Best stay off the roads unless you have snow tires.
Toshihiro
As someone who lived in Canada, I'd recommend getting your hands on a decent pair of hiking boots with a gummy sole or better yet, get some crampons. Might seem like overkill, but still better than slipping and inuring yourself. A cheap alternative is attaching several large zip ties to your boots, with the knobby part touching the ground.
Addfwyn
I know snow isn't the most common thing in Tokyo, but it is also not unheard of. Yet every time, I swear people here have never seen snow in their life. I always see people pouring hot water on their front steps like they totally forgot how ice is formed. My building manager was doing the same thing this morning (Yes, I explained why it is a bad idea).
Eastman
take care guys
Ninja
Get well soon!!!
purple_depressed_bacon
I could barely walk in all that icy, slippery mess yesterday; so what was that 84-year-old grandpa thinking trying to cycle in those conditions?!!
Randy Johnson
I'm from a very cold, snowy place in the world and it makes me laugh at the tokyoites who lose their minds when they see a single snowflake.
When it snows it makes tokyo look beautiful and peaceful.
However, the problem is, as far as I know, there is no budget for snow removal equipment. And therein lies the problem. Tokyo is a mess after it snows because the locals are ill-prepared and virtually incapable of walking on snow or ice thus creating a bit of chaos for about a week after a snow fall as such.
Mickelicious
Trying to get home? Plenty others were caught unawares, too.
Antiquesaving
I was raised in a country that the very definition is show and winter.
What I cannot understand in Japan after over 30 years is why the Metro/train station, the department store, nearly every convenience store, use "tiles" around the entrance.
These tiles are slippery and dangerous enough when it rains but become minefield when it snows, even my good old Canadian "Sorel" snowboots will slide along like on an ice rink.
Then we have the people pouring warm or hot water on the road or sidewalk to get rid of the snow especially infront of Izakaya and of businesses, only for that water to freeze creating a nice ice rink, are they trying to make a broom Ball rink?
Antiquesaving
Randy JohnsonToday 10:15 am JST
You can laugh if you want but unlike places like Canada, few people have the footwear to handle snow or ice few vehicles have winter tires ( which in many parts of North America are mandatory to be on your car by a certain date in the fall).
As for snow removal equipment, why should Tokyo have any, the rarity of snow staying around for more than a day or two just doesn't justify maintaining millions of dollars in vehicles etc...
It would be like Saying why isn't the city or Yellowknife not prepared for a 40°C heatwave that may happen once in a blue moon.
Johansawada
some snow wouldn't hurt ... besides the kids love it - take your kids out for some fun
Iron Lad
Get well soon!
Reckless
In Japan, as far as I know, there is little awareness of slip and fall liability, so the izakayas or other shops can have or cause a dangerous situation and just bow and say sorry (including fire hazards, etc.).
purple_depressed_bacon
Are you serious?!?! Are they trying to kill their customers via slipping??
TokyoLiving
Beautiful Tokyo snow !!..
Let people be happy..
Antiquesaving
If he got "caught" by surprise ( meaning he left home before it started to snow) then common sense says, to do one of 2 things,.1 find a safe place to lock the bike up for a day or two, walk home of if needed take a train, taxi, etc... 2 if the distance is not far, one "walks" the bike home not ride.
Years ago I got caught in Ibaraki during a snow fall, while on a job site, being from Tokyo I didn't have chains or winter tires.
I wasn't stupid enough to try driving in that mess without chains or winter tires and only well worn summer tires.
I left the car in a secured parking, took the train home and returned ba few days later to get the car once it was safe to drive. ( Also decided to buy snow straps/chains so not to be in a situation like that again).
Khaos
All food delivery services were gone, had to starve :(
JK
Riding a bike in the snow is perfectly normal but perhaps you shouldn't do it if you are not used to it.
John-San
Cat litter is very useful to over come icy paths and roads spray the bottom of you shoes or boots with adhesive and stand in cat litter. I also spread cat litter all around the drive wheels of my car so they don’t spin when trying to take off when in icy conditions