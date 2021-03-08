Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

21st anniversary of Hibiya line subway crash observed

0 Comments

Senior Tokyo Metro officials gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Monday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m. -- the time of the accident -- the Tokyo Metro president and two other executives observed a minute of silence.

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog