22 allege sexual harassment, assault in Japanese film industry: study

TOKYO

An organization looking into gender and labor issues in the Japanese film industry released a report Monday saying 22 people claimed in its survey that they had experienced sexual assault or harassment by a film director or producer, with the majority of the claims made by women.

The survey by the Japanese Film Project was conducted between March and June last year while the film industry was rocked by a number of actors and others coming forward as part of the #MeToo movement.

The organization, made up of industry staff, said one of the respondents alleged being touched and propositioned by a drunk producer, while another spoke of being "forced to partake in a sexual scene."

The online survey received answers from 685 actors and others working in the industry, of which 302 people, or 44 percent, wrote in the optional comment section, often giving detailed accounts.

Forty-nine respondents said they had witnessed instances of sexual assault or sexual harassment by directors and producers, while 46 answered it was abundant or so common that they "could not write it all down."

"There were many cases where someone was unable to reject or complain in order to continue work, as directors and producers hold the power," said a lawyer who analyzed the results. "We need to establish a body to help the victims as it's difficult for them to raise their voices."

Meanwhile, over 70 percent said wage levels were low, with a respondent noting that they had "had to work a maximum six months without a day off," highlighting the industry's failure to amend the reality of poor pay and long work hours.

