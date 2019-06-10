Newsletter Signup Register / Login
22-month-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by father

NIIGATA

A 22-month-old girl died after she was hit by a car driven by her father in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a ski ground, Fuji TV reported. Kazuki Togashi, 28, his wife, 33, and daughter Koka, who live in Seiro in Niigata prefecture, had come to the area to watch a car exhibition event.

Togashi left in his car to go shopping and when he returned to the parking area, he hit Kokoa with the front of his car. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later of head injuries.

Togashi was quoted by police as saying he didn’t see his daughter who appears to have been in a blind spot.

