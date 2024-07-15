22 stranded tourists rescued from flooding at Fukiware Falls in Gunma Prefecture

A promenade is seen beside flood waters at Fukiware Falls in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday afternoon.

Twenty-two tourists were rescued after being stranded on a promenade when a river overflowed its banks at Fukiware Falls in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday.

At around 10:30 a.m., a call was made to 119 reporting that people had been stranded on the promenade due to rising water levels, Kyodo News reported.

According to the fire department, the promenade was blocked by the flooding, leaving 20 adults and two children stranded at one point, but they were all rescued within about an hour.

A heavy rain warning had been issued Monday morning for Numata City.

Fukiware Falls is a nationally designated natural monument formed by the erosion of the river bed of the Katashina River, and is one of the prefecture's leading tourist attractions. It is seven meters high and over 30 meters wide, and the spectacular sight of water flowing into a cleft in the rocks at the bottom of the river is popular with tourists.

There is a two-kilometer-long walking path that allows visitors to get close to the falls, but according to the local tourist association, the city closed the path at around 10 a.m. on Monday due to rising water levels in the river.

When a path is closed, security guards around the falls are supposed to guide tourists to a safe location, but because the river rose suddenly, and they were unable to do so.

