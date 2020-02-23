23 passengers not tested before leaving cruise ship in Yokohama

Japan's health minister said Saturday that 23 passengers were released from the Diamond Princess cruise ship without being tested for the new virus due to procedural mistakes, another sign of sloppiness in the quarantine of the ship, where more than 600 people were infected.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 23 were tested before the quarantine began Feb 5, but were allowed to leave the ship on Wednesday and Thursday without being tested again. Three of them have since tested negative, and most of the others have agreed to be tested, he said.
He said officials have all tracked the 23 passengers down and asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
"We deeply regret that there was an operational error," Kato said at a news conference. "We will examine what went wrong so we will not repeat the same mistake."
The rest of the hundreds of Japanese passengers who returned home and foreign visitors staying in Japan all fulfilled the triple requirements - they tested negative for the virus, showed no symptoms and had been isolated for 14 days, Kato said. So far, the health ministry was not aware of anyone developing symptoms after returning home, he said.
Japan has confirmed more than 750 cases of the new virus, which first emerged in China, including 634 from the Diamond Princess, which docked and was quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
The ship initially carried about 2,600 passengers and 1,100 crew members. Most of the passengers were either taken to hospitals, disembarked or took chartered flights home. About 100 others who had infected roommates or contact with other passengers during the quarantine period were taken to a government facility to complete the 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, 18 Americans, six Australians and one Israeli passenger from the cruise ship have tested positive after returning home on their respective chartered flights, including some who had tested negative earlier, Kato said.
He said the results were understandable because they did not fully meet the stricter requirement for release from the ship. Some of them had close contacts with patients while on the ship and may have been tested just before getting infected. Kato, however, said Japanese officials were closely working with their respective countries' health officials to follow up the cases.
Some experts and former passengers have criticized the quarantine, saying anti-infection measures were inadequate.
10 Comments
Garthgoyle
According to an article in NHK, a woman in Tochigi who tested negative at the time of disembarking the cruise, tested now positive.
Yubaru
Anyone who got off that ship should have been put into at least 2 weeks of quarantine, as the passengers who went to the US and other countries!
The health ministry and Abe government have been doing their best to cover up their own sloppiness, but the facts dont lie, people are testing positive all over the place, and Abe doesnt know what the frig to do!
Dr. Theopolis
I’m sure she won’t be the last passenger who will test positive after disembarking. I wonder how she got home? Public transit ? Taxi? Family members picked her up? No matter, all of them will need to quarantine themselves.
Its beyond stupid how those passengers were just allowed to go home with no additional quarantine. Idiotic!!!!!!
This is literally scary now. And all could have been prevented or at the least, lessened if the inept Japanese government had acted more swiftly and strongly.
Good luck all!
katy
Very hard to quarantine more than 3500 people on the ship
my questions are
why CDC of those countries did not advice their governments to evacuate
their citizens from the beginning of quarantine episode ?
They can evacuate their citizens home and take care of them .
Chip Star
Incompetence at its finest.
Garthgoyle
How does one self quarantine at home for two weeks? I mean, how do you get food and other necessary supplies to survive without exposing other people?
Burning Bush
Doesn’t seem particularly virulent. It’s been in Japan for weeks now but there are only isolated cases here and there. Moreover, like SARS and all flus, it will wane in the Northern hemisphere in Spring and Summer as the heat and sunshine boast overall immunity.
since1981
Saw the NHK report. As we all predicted, the Health Minister apologizing for the mishandling of the crisis.
Fighto!
What a debacle from the very start.
sf2k
Whoopsies!