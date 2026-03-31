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23-year-old police officer apparently commits suicide with handgun

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TOKYO

A 23-year-old male police officer was found bleeding from a bullet wound to his head in the dormitory of Tamagawa Police Station in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Monday, after apparently having shot himself.

A colleague discovered the officer lying unconscious in his room at around 4:30 p.m., TV Asahi reported. He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a handgun issued to the officer was found near him on the floor.

The officer was supposed to be on duty until 5:15 p.m.

The officer had graduated from the police academy in February.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement: “We deeply regret that an incident has occurred in which an officer is suspected of committing suicide using a handgun. We are currently investigating the details and will strive to clarify the facts and prevent a recurrence in the future.”

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May he rest in peace.

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