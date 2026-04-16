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236 measles cases in Japan since January, up 3.6 times from year earlier

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TOKYO

Japan has reported 236 measles cases since January, 3.6 times the 66 recorded in the same period last year, a national health research body said.

Medical institutions across the nation confirmed 34 cases between March 30 and April 5. While the first 100 cases were reported in the period through March 8, the next 100 were recorded in the four following weeks, according to the Japan Institute for Health Security.

Japan was declared measles-free by the World Health Organization in 2015, but imported infections among foreign visitors and travelers returning from overseas have repeatedly sparked local outbreaks.

The highly contagious measles virus can be transmitted through airborne droplets, with symptoms such as a fever, runny nose and cough appearing about 10 days after exposure. Some cases can lead to serious complications such as encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is administered in two doses. In Japan, children receive the first shot at age 1 and the second in the year before entering elementary school.

The highest annual number of measles cases in Japan in the past decade was 744 in 2019, while 265 were logged in 2025 on a provisional basis.

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