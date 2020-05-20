Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

238 cats rescued from house in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Authorities in Sapporo City in Hokkaido found 238 cats living in one house in late March, with the residents apparently unable to care for the animals due to their increasing numbers, local officials and other sources said Wednesday.

The Environment Ministry says it is very rare in Japan for more than 200 cats to be retrieved from one location. The issue came to light after the owner of the house made a visit over unpaid rent.

According to city officials, a married couple in their 50s and their son in his 30s lived in the two-story house in Sapporo's Kita Ward.

When members of the city's animal control center and an animal welfare organization entered the house after being notified by the owner, they discovered that many of the cats appeared underfed and there were also bones of dead cats scattered across the floor.

One staff member of the animal welfare organization told Kyodo News, "Bony cats were huddled close together, and the stench was so bad I could barely open my eyes."

Under voluntary questioning from the city, the three said they did not have the cats spayed or neutered, resulting in their numbers growing to an uncontrollable level.

After the owner of the house filed a suit with the Sapporo District Court demanding eviction, the three left the house in late March.

The 238 cats were placed under the care of the city's animal control center, and most of them have been transferred to animal welfare bodies or adopted as pets.

Tamami Katsuta, who heads a nonprofit organization promoting the protection of stray cats, criticized the poor environment at the house, saying, "There were cats in that group developing health problems like hearing loss."

"They should be held accountable, as it is clear that their breeding violated the animal law," she said. Local police are aware of the situation.

Police have handled an increasing number of violations of the animal law, such as animal abuse, since comparable data became available in 2010, with the annual total hitting a record high of 105 cases last year.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Mount Mitake

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon