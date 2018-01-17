23rd anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed

People gather at a memorial ceremony for victims of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe on Wednesday morning.

Events were held on Wednesday morning to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture.

The earthquake, which struck at 5:46 a.m. on Jan 17, 1995, killed 6,434 people in Hyogo Prefecture and neighboring areas.

A ceremony was held in the rain Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe where 7,000 bamboo lanterns were lit and placed in the figures 1.17 (the date of the quake) and the kanji character hikari (light) in memory of the victims. About 3,700 people attended, including survivors of the 2016 Kumamoto quakes and the March 11, 2011 Tohoku disaster.

A woman who lost her 6-year-old son in the disaster, and who attends the ceremony each year, said her son would be 29 today, had he lived, and wondered what his life would have been like, Fuji TV reported.

Meanwhile, in a park in Itami, 6,434 candles were lit to honor the dead.

The 7.3 quake buried residents in flattened buildings and uprooted highway overpasses and train tracks, while fires raged through collapsed timber houses and acrid smoke darkened the sky.

Heavy damage to the harbor area, where nearly all of the 300 shipping berths were destroyed, dealt a severe blow to the city's economy, sparking a population exodus over the following months and years.

About 40% of Kobe's residents were either born after the quake or moved to the city in the years following the disaster, according to city officials. Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said it was important to pass on memories of that day to the next generation.

© Japan Today