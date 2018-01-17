23rd anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed

Events were held on Wednesday morning to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture.
The earthquake, which struck at 5:46 a.m. on Jan 17, 1995, killed 6,434 people in Hyogo Prefecture and neighboring areas.
A ceremony was held in the rain Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe where 7,000 bamboo lanterns were lit and placed in the figures 1.17 (the date of the quake) and the kanji character hikari (light) in memory of the victims. About 3,700 people attended, including survivors of the 2016 Kumamoto quakes and the March 11, 2011 Tohoku disaster.
A woman who lost her 6-year-old son in the disaster, and who attends the ceremony each year, said her son would be 29 today, had he lived, and wondered what his life would have been like, Fuji TV reported.
Meanwhile, in a park in Itami, 6,434 candles were lit to honor the dead.
The 7.3 quake buried residents in flattened buildings and uprooted highway overpasses and train tracks, while fires raged through collapsed timber houses and acrid smoke darkened the sky.
Heavy damage to the harbor area, where nearly all of the 300 shipping berths were destroyed, dealt a severe blow to the city's economy, sparking a population exodus over the following months and years.
About 40% of Kobe's residents were either born after the quake or moved to the city in the years following the disaster, according to city officials. Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said it was important to pass on memories of that day to the next generation.© Japan Today
Aly Rustom
Wow! I was not aware that earthquake caused that many casualties. RIP.
WA4TKG
Yes, Kobe BURNED for DAYS.
By the way; why is it GREAT!?;
this was an Earthquake, not a Rock Festival.
Goodlucktoyou
know a few people who survived. their stories are horrendous. living in a park for two weeks. no phone for 3 days. having to take two trains and a bus instead of one train. freezing cold. one friend told me the family of 4 slept in their car and they were better off than the people in the park. american army gave blankets, but they rubbish so people burnt them to keep warm at night. sounds hellish. i can't live in Tokyo.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Terrible stories from that time...And all that suffering is just a mere fraction of the suffering that would be caused by a nuclear war, even a "limited" one. Think on that, war hawks...