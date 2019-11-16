25 dead, over 100 injured after typhoon rips through Japan

Bullet trains are submerged Sunday at their base in Akanuma, Nagano Prefecture, after the the Chikuma River overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Japan ramped up rescue efforts on Sunday for survivors of a massive typhoon that left at least 25 dead and caused rivers to overflow, submerging huge swaths of residential districts and streets.

A day after Typhoon Hagibis lashed Tokyo and other areas in central, eastern and northeastern regions, 15 people are still missing, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

Houses in Nagano are submerged Sunday after the Chikuma River overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: KYODO

Some 27,000 members of the Self-Defense Forces have been dispatched to those regions, including Nagano, where they tried to rescue about 360 people who were stranded after an embankment of the Chikuma River collapsed, with the land ministry warning of the possibility of floodwaters up to 5 meters deep.

Rows of bullet trains parked at East Japan Railway Co's railyard near Nagano Station, countless facilities and houses in the city and elsewhere were inundated by brown water.

At the prime minister's office, the government held a meeting of its major disaster management headquarters, during which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "People's lives should come first and foremost. Utmost efforts should be made to rescue people from inundated houses and look for people whose whereabouts are unknown."

"Over 110,000 police officers, firefighters, coast guard officials and SDF personnel are currently engaged in rescue operations," Abe said. "I ask the people of Japan to remain vigilant against landslides and flooding rivers."

A man looks out from an apartment with the first floor flooded from heavy rains due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Over 6 million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate, with train operators suspending most services and airports shut down in the metropolitan and surrounding areas between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

While evacuation advisories had been lifted by early Sunday in Tokyo and most of central and eastern Japan, the infrastructure ministry said at least 48 landslides and mudflows have been reported in 12 prefectures, and nine rivers burst their banks.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference in the morning that 376,000 homes were without electricity and 14,000 had no running water after Typhoon Hagibis, meaning "swift" in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Among major events salted for Sunday, the Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi, northeastern Japan, was canceled to ensure the safety of players and fans.

The typhoon, which also injured at least 100 people, weakened to an extratropical cyclone off Japan's northeastern coast Sunday afternoon.

Most train services resumed operations following large-scale suspensions, while Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways officials said most of their flights are expected to return to normal on Monday.

A playground is submerged near Kitasenju in Tokyo's Adachi Ward on Sunday. Photo: MASA

The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest downpour warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Miyagi and Iwate.

As an emergency measure, some dams released water to avoid them bursting.

A tornado hit parts of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture on Saturday, destroying 12 houses and damaging more than 70 others.

Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car.

In Gunma Prefecture, four people died after houses were swept away by a landslide, police said. In Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found in an inundated apartment and confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to coast guard officials, a Panamanian cargo ship with 12 crew members sank in Tokyo Bay on Saturday night, where there were strong winds and heavy rain from the typhoon.

Four crew members of the 1,925-ton ship, Jia De, were rescued Sunday morning, but two of them were later confirmed dead.

Major mobile communication carriers experienced service disruption in central, eastern and northeastern areas Sunday morning.

