25 dead, over 100 injured after typhoon rips through Japan

Japan ramped up rescue efforts on Sunday for survivors of a massive typhoon that left at least 25 dead and caused rivers to overflow, submerging huge swaths of residential districts and streets.
A day after Typhoon Hagibis lashed Tokyo and other areas in central, eastern and northeastern regions, 15 people are still missing, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.
Some 27,000 members of the Self-Defense Forces have been dispatched to those regions, including Nagano, where they tried to rescue about 360 people who were stranded after an embankment of the Chikuma River collapsed, with the land ministry warning of the possibility of floodwaters up to 5 meters deep.
Rows of bullet trains parked at East Japan Railway Co's railyard near Nagano Station, countless facilities and houses in the city and elsewhere were inundated by brown water.
At the prime minister's office, the government held a meeting of its major disaster management headquarters, during which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "People's lives should come first and foremost. Utmost efforts should be made to rescue people from inundated houses and look for people whose whereabouts are unknown."
"Over 110,000 police officers, firefighters, coast guard officials and SDF personnel are currently engaged in rescue operations," Abe said. "I ask the people of Japan to remain vigilant against landslides and flooding rivers."
Over 6 million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate, with train operators suspending most services and airports shut down in the metropolitan and surrounding areas between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
While evacuation advisories had been lifted by early Sunday in Tokyo and most of central and eastern Japan, the infrastructure ministry said at least 48 landslides and mudflows have been reported in 12 prefectures, and nine rivers burst their banks.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference in the morning that 376,000 homes were without electricity and 14,000 had no running water after Typhoon Hagibis, meaning "swift" in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Among major events salted for Sunday, the Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi, northeastern Japan, was canceled to ensure the safety of players and fans.
The typhoon, which also injured at least 100 people, weakened to an extratropical cyclone off Japan's northeastern coast Sunday afternoon.
Most train services resumed operations following large-scale suspensions, while Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways officials said most of their flights are expected to return to normal on Monday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest downpour warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Miyagi and Iwate.
As an emergency measure, some dams released water to avoid them bursting.
A tornado hit parts of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture on Saturday, destroying 12 houses and damaging more than 70 others.
Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car.
In Gunma Prefecture, four people died after houses were swept away by a landslide, police said. In Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found in an inundated apartment and confirmed dead at a hospital.
According to coast guard officials, a Panamanian cargo ship with 12 crew members sank in Tokyo Bay on Saturday night, where there were strong winds and heavy rain from the typhoon.
Four crew members of the 1,925-ton ship, Jia De, were rescued Sunday morning, but two of them were later confirmed dead.
Major mobile communication carriers experienced service disruption in central, eastern and northeastern areas Sunday morning.© KYODO
vanityofvanities
I express heartful sympathy to everybody who suffered by the typhoon.
3RENSHO
Seeing those Nagano Shinkansen trains sitting in the water is unbelievable...
gogogo
Not a tornado, it is a typhoon.
Toasted Heretic
The tornado was part of the overall typhoon.
Anyway, hope everyone is ok this morning and didn't suffer any damages.
Yubaru
Tornados are sometimes spawned due to typhoons.
Yawanna Lucas
gogogo
There was the tornado in Chiba...
semperfi
.
@ vanityofvanities
I concur.
.
The pervasive concentrated stillness after one of these typhoons always gives me a bit of an eerie feeling.
The photo above capture it well.
.
kohakuebisu
Widespread flooding in Nagano now. Very heavy rain throughout yesterday, Karuizawa got over 310mm!
Sceptical
@semperfi
Yeah, as if nothing has happened. Nature's poker face, I'd guess.
Educator60
“The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata and Fukushima.”
That’s only a partial list. The level five warning was also issued for Ibaraki, Tochigi, Miyagi and Iwate Prefectures.
Chris Haywood
What does it take to be a real disaster?! There is two known dead, 11 missing, entire neighborhoods flooded, god knows how much damage. Let’s see once it’s over what the real death toll is. I bet it’s more than 11. It may not be 1000 but that’s only because of disaster preparedness and better technology to help stop major incidents from occurring.
jeancolmar
I am sad for the people who died and suffered in this natural disaster. Stay safe everyone.
zichi
Some very serious damage and loss of life.
Educator60
Latest figures are nine confirmed deaths and 22 missing. Some areas isolated and situation unconfirmed. Just saw a house collapse into the river in Nagano early this morning.
Ground conditions unstable in many areas.
quercetum
I see that tornadoes are more damaging than typhoons. Cars thrown 100 meters.
cleo
As powerful and dangerous as the 1958 typhoon, maybe fewer deaths thanks to better infrastructure and better preparations? Certainly an experience I wouldn’t like to repeat, and we came out of it more or less unscathed. I feel really sorry for those who lost their lives or loved ones, all the people who have been flooded out of their homes.
ListenTheTruth
Terrible as it is, I wish the media would say how it is the worst typhoon to hit mainland Japan in sixty years, as Okinawa, notably Miyako island has had stronger ones pummel it, even last year Number 24 in terms of winds was stronger.
Stay safe in flooded areas, keep away from steep inclines etc.
Abigail
What I saw from the video on TV it sure looked like a tornado. Sad for the folks downstream when the rivers crested. Why only 1 helicopter doing all the rescue? Is this what the new Minister of Environment meant by "cute and sexy" hmmm...
Danse Macabre
My heart breaks for you from over sea. Is there a donation fund set up? I would like to help.
Ex_Res
Anyway, soon get things cleared up, and running again.
Fida Sangdiva Ruzki
people be safe. prayers and love form Malaysia.
Gaijinjland
Honestly I didn’t even really notice anything in my area, Itabashi-Ku. Which is weird because my home is within 1km from the Arakawa River. I’ve been through many typhoons over the past 15 years here and this, at least in my area, seemed minuscule.
No power outages, just stayed home all day watching Netflix like any normal rainy day. No toppled trees, no damage to my apartment, nothing.
I guess other areas were not as fortunate.
zichi
This was a bad boy typhoon!
itsonlyrocknroll
Sincere condolences to the tragic loss to families loved ones.
CrazyJoe
This is terrible. My thoughts are with the people of Japan today.
Ah_so
In terms of climate and natural disasters, Japan has it hard. There may have been a few disappointed rugby fans in Japan this weekend, but they will not forget the typhoon.
Brian Wheway
I was just looking at the picture of the trains in the pool of water, I don't think that these will be running soon as the trains electric motors could be saturated with water, I suspect that they will all have to be inspected before oppositions can resume, the financial loss for people and companies is going to be high. and the clean up has not started yet.
Educator60
The toll of dead and missing continues to climb. More and more instances of rivers having overflowed their banks or broken levees have come to light. People are struggling to shovel the heavy wet fine mud from their homes. Many are without transportation as their cars were flooded/washed away. Many have no power.
Lil Pappy
Someone wrote in...just prior to Hagibis hitting Japan. "That Japan was so "overreacting" in their preparations! After the last two years....BETTER SAFE than SORRY. I tell my friends who come to Japan!!! If they warn you here! Pay attention!!! It might not be so bad....but it very well might be!!!! And flood waters are much much more deadly than 99% of people know!!! The energy water carries is absolutely mind boggling! I learned a lot about them last year!
cleo
The scenes of whole communities of houses one-floor or more deep in river water make me want to weep. The scale of the damage is mind-boggling; large swathes of central, eastern and northern Japan.
The cleanup will be back-breaking and heart-breaking.