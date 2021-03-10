25 health care workers in Japan suffer anaphylaxis after vaccination

People in Japan who received Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine seem to have suffered anaphylaxis at a higher rate than in the United States and Europe, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said Wednesday.
"It's true, this seems to be more than in the United States and Europe," Taro Kono told a parliamentary committee.
The health ministry later said an additional eight cases of anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction, were reported, bringing the total to 25 among around 148,000 health care workers who have been inoculated as of Wednesday.
Among those who suffered anaphylaxis, 24 were women. The first male case was reported the same day.
The rate compares with five cases in every 1 million doses administered in the United States and 20 cases per million in Britain, although Japan is further behind in its vaccine rollout and it could change as more people receive shots.
Japan is in the process of inoculating some 4.8 million health care workers nationwide before expanding to people aged 65 or older in mid-April. People with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, and those working at elderly care facilities are slated to come next.
People who take the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE are being asked to remain on site for at least 15 minutes to check for anaphylaxis and other side effects.
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, symptoms experienced within five to 30 minutes of receiving a shot include sore throat, hives and difficulty breathing. All of them recovered after receiving treatment.
Health minister Norihisa Tamura has said a ministry panel plans to review the matter on Friday, looking into whether the symptoms reported in Japan were as serious as those abroad.
Pfizer has said clinical trials showed its vaccine to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called inoculations the "decisive factor" in bringing the pandemic under control.
But only 63.1 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll conducted last month said they want to be vaccinated, with 27.4 percent saying they do not, apparently due to concerns over side effects.
Reported coronavirus cases in Japan had been falling since Suga declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other regions in January.
But the decline has bottomed out in recent weeks and the emergency declaration was extended until March 21 amid lingering worries of the strain on hospitals and the spread of more infectious variants of the virus.
Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 subcommittee, said Wednesday the variants, first discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, would also become the dominant strain in Japan "sooner or later."
"There is no question that the process to replace the existing strain has already begun," he told a parliamentary committee, stressing the need to step up efforts to monitor their spread.© KYODO
theResident
Really - 0.00015 if recipients have had an allergic reaction and this is newsworthy?
This is exactly why there is 15 minute waiting period post shot to monitor people for such reaction.
i@n
Seems worse by a lot, 17/100k compared to .5/100k for the US and 2/100k for the UK
kurisupisu
As the weather warms then cases will fall even more-not much to panic about!
George Townes
As the article stated: All of them recovered after receiving treatment. The emphasis should be put on the fact that they are all fine and now have a level of protection against the virus that they did not have prior to vaccination.
theResident
When there is a proper sample size (as in more than 5 Million people) - THEN, there might be a case for reporting this. This really makes me angry. Just gives fuel to the anti-vaxxer mob who wish to prevent us to returning to normality.
klausdorth
I'm afraid this will delay the vaccination process even more.
Michael Machida
Really. Wow! Amazing to hear this. Well, the Pharma Companies are still conducting research on all of us. The end result will come in a few years. I will be fine since I am not taking THE SHOT.
kyushubill
To paraphrase Roger Waters: All in all we are just another lab rat in the mall.
Mr Kipling
Just the same as EVERY OTHER VACCINE ever given, peanut eaten, soba noodle slurped.....
Some people, very few it turns out, have an allergy to all kinds of things.
In other news the Pope is still Catholic.
i@n
This is one of the reasons they're doing trials.
For me it's good that they are tracking it and reports what happens.
And as a poster above emphasized, everyone recovered.
noriahojanen
Though I don't have enough knowledge, 17 cases out of 107,558 seems ordinary within the safe range.
Vinke
But what exactly is classified as an anaphylactic shock in Japan, and what e.g. in the states?
I've come under the impression, that in Japan even the smallest reaction, like a rash, counts towards being an allergic reaction/anaphylactic shock, whereas in the states/EU you'd really need to have trouble breathing/faint. Anyone with any real facts on this?
Michael Machida
"17 health care workers in Japan suffer anaphylaxis __after vaccination." ____
____This is just the beginning____
anon99999
The more interesting part of this story is the admission the variant will take hold in Japan and thus there may be a new wave. The slow roll out of the vaccines will not prevent this if they even work on the variants, yet to be conclusively proven. And pointedly whilst the expert mentions the foreign variants, he doesn’t mention the Japanese variant that apparently came from overseas although it has only been ever identified in Japan. Olympics precludes even experts ever mentioning a Japanese variant.
didou
Way too much.
No vaccine needed, herd immunity !
AG
Seems like every 2 days there’s news in the japanese media made solely to decrease japanese people’s trust in these “foreign” vaccines.
Get ready for lots of propaganda about the “safe japanese made vaccines” in a few months time.
As I said before Japan will never reach immunity, or will be one of the last developed countries doing so, considering it hasn’t taken any measures in more than a year of pandemic.
I strongly suggest anyone abroad reading this and planning to travel to Japan in the future to decrease the risk of infection by getting vaccinated prior to flying over.
i@n
Quick search for allergies in Japan says 3% have allergy to pharmaceuticals and 6% food.
17/100000 is .017% i think
i@n
Not exactly sure of course but anaphylaxis should have same defintion anywhere, life threatening allergic reaction.
albaleo
I'm not an anti-vaxxer, but I like to be informed.
The differences between the US, UK and Japan seem strange. I wonder if the same thing is being reported.
The 5 per one million cases in the US seems different from the numbers reported in the linked article below (from January). That shows that of 1,893,360 vaccinations, there were 4,393 initial adverse reactions of which 175 were examined further as possible severe allergic reactions. Of those, 21 were determined to be anaphylaxis.
The phrase "seem to have suffered anaphylaxis" was used in the article. It's not clear if any further follow up was done.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7002e1.htm
Kumagaijin
It could also have something to do with the overall size and age difference, diet etc between most EU/US and Japanese health care workers. It would be interesting to know.
Badge213
All of them recovered after receiving treatment.
kurisupisu
@ AG
What are you talking about?
Do you actually live in Japan or is your imagination just too fertile?
serendipitous1
theResident
Yes, it's newsworthy in that if you or someone you know had an allergic reaction to a vaccine but weren't told beforehand that others had had the same reaction, you might wish you had been told.
Meiyouwenti
17 cases out of 107,558 seems quite negligible and safe. But what if you were one of the 17?
kohakuebisu
This strikes me as a sensible question. In Japan, a broken toe or finger is a 重傷, usually translated as a "serious injury". The serious/light in Japanese distinction is whether it will take a month to completely heal, not whether it is life-threatening or has a huge impact on mobility.
Gooch
Nowadays if you have the temerity to question anything about COVID-19 vaccines or the need to take one, you're branded an anti-vaxxer to poison the well. Doesn't matter how many vaccines you've had before or your willingness to consider others in the future based on need or merit.
Western COVID-19 vaccines and their makers are above reproach.
Nator
It's worth pointing out that anaphylaxis does not mean anaphylactic shock. (as far as I'm aware).
Anaphylaxis can be serious, but it basically includes a wide range of allergic reactions.
As the article says
I have no info, but I wouldn't be surprised if the difference was down to both patients and doctors (though I guess they are the same here) being more sensitive about minor reactions. Pure supposition on my part, but given how oversensitive things here usually are about side effects, I wouldn't be surprised if they were tracking things that just weren't tracked in the UK/US/etc..
(usually going to the doctor here involves getting one set of medicine for the illness, and 3 others to minimize the side effects.. whereas in the UK the doctor would just give you the main medicine).
If they're going to release scary sounding figures then I hope they are clear about the actual reactions that people had.
For example, when the UK started vaccinations it was sometimes mis-reported that 2 medical staff had suffered from anaphylactic shock, whereas I think it was actually anaphylaxis. Not that anaphylaxis can't be serious too.
Penfold
Just say NO to drugs!
give me high doses of vitamin C and vitamin D and my immune system will do the rest
justasking
People with known allergies should be careful in taking any vaccine. It's true even for yearly flu vaccine. This shouldn't be a deterrent for others to take the covid one, especially if they have no allergies (like me).
justasking
But Japan is not making any covid vaccine. They will manufacture from a foreign designed one, though. That doesn't count as "made in Japan".
Sven Asai
Not exactly, the emphasis should be put on the probability of soon to come more severe outcomes. You can see for example in the U.S. data (VAERS database) what and at what rates can be expected. You guess it, it’s the whole spectrum from remaining damages, longtime rehabilitation up to quick death. It can’t be helped, as the vaccinations are more necessary than avoiding those anaphylaxis, but if you query the data I mentioned, you will find at minimum and hopefully agree and implement, that those only 15 minutes waiting time are much too short. This surely has to be increased to 45 minutes plus x. Personally, I recommend two hours of waiting directly observed in the hospital building or if you are accompanied, in your car or at a nearby place. A small risk even then of course still remains anyway.
GdTokyo
Reaction at a rate of 0.16% on a sample size that is not statistically significant for drawing conclusions (tip of the hat to The Resident for reminding me) and ALL of them recovered quickly.
BTW, ANY allergic reaction qualifies as anaphylaxis. that doesn’t make it anaphylactic shock Is your nose runny and are your eyes itchy dilute to to allergy season? Guess what? That’s anaphylaxis.
By way of comparison, your risk of getting infected in the absence of vaccination is several orders of magnitude greater.
No, Vitamins won’t protect you (Sorry Penfold).
And no, didou - heard immunity does not come from mass infection. it comes from mass vaccinations.
But by all means, let’s give the tinfoil hatters more reason to scream about conspiracy.
The nearest comparison to how dumb an idea it is not to get vaccinated is to decide to row a boat across the Pacific because your last flight into Narita had moderate turbulence on approach. it’s just that illogical.
Mark
STOP the WHINING, and how about stopping the Vaccination.!!
I think Japan should develop it's own vaccine that matches it's population DNA and stop putting down others vaccine.
livvy
It bears repeating: anaphylaxis is a condition which leads to hospitalization and treatment in a regular hospital bed with readily-available medicines for less than 48 hours. It has not killed anyone, nor does it spread to family members and coworkers. On the other hand, covid-19 is a known killer which jumps easily from person to person and requires special beds at hospitals. It is absolutely more dangerous and harder to treat. Reasonable people who care about family members, co-workers and neighbors should accept the risk of anaphylaxis over contracting covid-19, even if the chance of anaphylaxis is great -- which it is not.
Robert Bates
@Michael Machida
anti-VAXers comments like yours do the world a grave injustice. Better to keep that stuff to yourself.
bokuda
I'm pretty sure that all of this trouble is coming because japan is using the wrong srynges.
insulin syringes shouldn't be allowed for covid-19.
Thomas Goodtime
Here we go...the idea that Japan is special or different. It really isn't.
Take your vaccine, protect yourself and stop moaning
1glenn
Average weight of Japanese:
Male, 138 pounds
Female, 117 pounds
Average weight of Americans:
Male, 198 pounds
Female, 166 pounds
If the dosage for the Pfizer vaccine is the same worldwide, perhaps the smaller body mass of Japanese contributes to the higher adverse reaction rate.
BTW, when I got my second Pfizer shot, the paramedics were called to attend to me. After a day I was better, and am still glad I got vaccinated.
Badge213
From the article: All of them recovered after receiving treatment.
This is why there is a waiting period set up after your get the vaccine, don't just take it and dash off.
virusrex
Anaphylaxis is an important allergic reaction, but not always becomes shock. People can feel very bad, be full of hives and throw up, making it a full anaphylaxis, but never going into shock or suffocate.
Using that example you would expect the usual rates of negative effects observed from non-vaccinated people. That is nice then.
Sure, find an objective source so your suggestion is not just something that a nameless somebody said on the internet and it will have much more weight.
That is not true, if you criticize vaccines using demonstrably false information, specially if it has been shown a false to you, is when people is called antivaxxer, the number of vaccinations is irrelevant. Because people can become irrational at any point in their lives. This is the criticism for antivaxxers, not that they have a valid medical exception, or that you want one vaccine instead of another, but that they use irrational and false arguments to criticize vaccines (and try to convince others of making the same mistake).
For other adverse reactions it could be related, but for allergic and anaphylactic reactions weight is not a factor, more likely would be the higher sensitivity stimulated by, for example, the Japanese Cedar pollen. Almost half of the population in Japan is allergic to something in some degree, and this can predispose to more important problems.
Concerned Citizen
Where there is risk there must be choice.
virusrex
And where is choice there are consequences, you can choose irrationally the higher risk (not vaccinating) if you want, but you also have to assume the consequences of that decision.
Now? it has always been, a normal part of every medical intervention from centuries ago, do you think it just began appearing with this vaccine? that is completely false, the same happen with antibiotics, painkillers, during surgery, etc. Anything that is done on thousands and thousands of people is bound to result in allergic reactions on some of them.
The most important part of using VAERS data (and that you keep trying to hide) is that it HAS to be compared with what happens with the non-vaccinated population.
If for example out of every million people vaccinated 1 person dies it sounds quite bad, but if out of every million people that are not vaccinated 3 die on the same period of time it becomes clear that the vaccine is not producing this problem.
Up until now all important negative side effects from the approved vaccines have been on the same rates as in the non-vaccinated population. The argument is NOT that the problems are insignificant, the argument is that those problems happen in the same probability whether a person is vaccinated or not.
Richard Gallagher
0.0001% And. Everyone recovered.
El Rata
No need to fix what's not broken. I won't be taking the shot.
No international travel, no problem.
cla68
It’s amazing to see people still defending this shot after warnings like this. Delusional.
Oxycodin
I wont be receving this vaccine even if it was free.
theFu
There was a study in JAMA last fall about a treatment that was successful in drastically reducing COVID symptoms and it in a much larger study now. The drug has been around for decades. It is an anti-depressant for $0.60 each pill, fluvoxamine.
As for anaphylaxis with the 2 approved US vaccines with over 7.5M doses administered with each:
REF: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776557
I'm more likely to die driving my car to the grocery store.
Zaphod
The vaccine was rushed through and it is gamble taking it. Probably worth it if you are in high-risk group for Corona, otherwise not.
Strangerland
Because 17 people had anaphalactic shock and recovered?
Those odds are waaaaaaaay better than your odds of long-lasting effects from coronavirus.
relic1980
"This is just the beginning"
No, I am sure that illogical arguments from the howling mob have been around for awhile now.
Strangerland
I'll take the risk of anaphylaxis over Long Covid any day: https://www.businessinsider.com/man-who-thought-virus-disappear-after-election-now-long-covid-2021-3