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25-year-old man, 8-year-old boy die in car collision in Yamaguchi Prefecture

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YAMAGUCHI

Two cars collided on a national highway in Mine City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Monday, killing a 25-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10 p.m. on National Route 490. TBS reported that the 8-year-old boy was in one car with his parents and younger brother. Their vehicle hit a car traveling in the opposite lane. The 25-year-old male driver of the oncoming car and the boy were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

The boy's parents and his brother sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred on a curved section of road with one lane in each direction. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, believing that one of the cars veered out of its lane.

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