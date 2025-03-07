 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

25th anniversary of fatal Hibiya line subway crash observed

0 Comments
TOKYO

Senior Tokyo Metro officials gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Saturday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m. -- the time of the accident -- Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura and other executives visited the memorial near the accident site and laid flowers.

Yamamura said, "More than 70% of our employees joined the company after the accident, and we think the most important thing is to pass on the lessons learned from the accident. Ensuring and improving safety is the biggest mission of a railway operator, and we want to make it our top priority."

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog