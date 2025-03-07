25th anniversary of fatal Hibiya line subway crash observed

Senior Tokyo Metro officials gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Saturday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m. -- the time of the accident -- Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura and other executives visited the memorial near the accident site and laid flowers.

Yamamura said, "More than 70% of our employees joined the company after the accident, and we think the most important thing is to pass on the lessons learned from the accident. Ensuring and improving safety is the biggest mission of a railway operator, and we want to make it our top priority."

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

