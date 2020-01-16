Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People gather Friday morning in Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe where 7,000 bamboo lanterns were lit and placed in the figures 1.17 in memory of the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake. Photo: KYODO
national

25th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed

KOBE

Events were held on Friday morning to mark the 25th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake, which struck at 5:46 a.m. on Jan 17, 1995, killed 6,434 people in Hyogo Prefecture and neighboring areas.

A ceremony was held in Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe where 7,000 bamboo lanterns were lit and placed in the figures 1.17 (the date of the quake) and the kanji character hikari (light) in memory of the victims.

Meanwhile, in a park in Itami, 6,434 candles were lit to honor the dead.

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will attend a memorial ceremony to be held by the Hyogo prefectural government later Friday.

The quake buried residents in flattened buildings and uprooted highway overpasses and train tracks, while fires raged through collapsed timber houses and acrid smoke darkened the sky.

Heavy damage to the harbor area, where nearly all of the 300 shipping berths were destroyed, dealt a severe blow to the city's economy, sparking a population exodus over the following months and years.

About 40% of Kobe's residents were either born after the quake or moved to the city in the years following the disaster, according to city officials.


