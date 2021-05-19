26 dead, 3 missing, 54 injured during mountain climbing in Golden Week

The National Police Agency (NPA) says that there were 26 deaths, three missing climbers and 54 injuries among mountain climbers during Golden Week (April 29 to May 9).

According to the NPA report released Tuesday, a total of 157 mountain-related incidents were reported nationwide. The number included 191 people in distress, 87 of whom were over the age of 60.

Moreover, deaths and disappearances occurred in 13 prefectures. On Mt Yarigatake in the Northern Alps that straddle Nagano and Gifu prefectures, three men went missing on May 3. The following day, all three were found dead.

A total of 1,150 rescue workers were deployed by the police nationwide during the 10 days, the NPA report said. Helicopters were also dispatched 48 times for search and rescue operations.

A spokesperson for the NPA urged the public to be sensible regarding their physical condition when selecting mountains to climb and plan a safe itinerary.

