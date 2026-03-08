 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

26th anniversary of fatal Hibiya line subway crash observed

0 Comments
TOKYO

Senior Tokyo Metro officials gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Sunday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m. -- the time of the accident -- Tokyo Metro President Akihiro Kosaka and other executives visited the memorial near the accident site and laid flowers.

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

Akasaka said, "We pledge to continue our tireless pursuit of safety."

More than 70% of Tokyo Metro's employees joined the company after the accident, and the company said it continue to implement safety measures, such as installing derailment detection devices on its trains, and pass on the lessons learned.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog