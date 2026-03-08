26th anniversary of fatal Hibiya line subway crash observed

Senior Tokyo Metro officials gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Sunday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m. -- the time of the accident -- Tokyo Metro President Akihiro Kosaka and other executives visited the memorial near the accident site and laid flowers.

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

Akasaka said, "We pledge to continue our tireless pursuit of safety."

More than 70% of Tokyo Metro's employees joined the company after the accident, and the company said it continue to implement safety measures, such as installing derailment detection devices on its trains, and pass on the lessons learned.

