Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Students offer flowers during a memorial event at an elementary school in Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture on Sunday, marking the 26th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake. Photo: KYODO
national

26th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake observed

0 Comments
KOBE

Events were held on Saturday night and Sunday morning to mark the 26th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Hyogo Prefecture.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake, which struck at 5:46 a.m. on Jan 17, 1995, killed 6,434 people in Hyogo Prefecture and neighboring areas.

On Saturday night, 6,434 bamboo lanterns were lit and arranged in the figures 1.17 and the kanji characters for “Ganbaro” (Let’s do our best), at Higashi Yuenchi Park in Chuo Ward, Kobe, to pay tribute to the victims and also to rally people in the fight against the coronavirus, Fuji TV quoted organizers as saying. Hyogo Prefecture is currently under a state of emergency. On Sunday morning, several hundred people gathered at the park at 5:46 a.m. to offer prayers for the victims.

In Ashiya, children brought flowers and offered prayers at a memorial ceremony at Seido Elementary School that was used as an evacuation center for two weeks after the quake. Eight students of the school died in the quake.

The quake buried residents in flattened buildings and uprooted highway overpasses and train tracks, while fires raged through collapsed timber houses and acrid smoke darkened the sky.

Heavy damage to the harbor area, where nearly all of the 300 shipping berths were destroyed, dealt a severe blow to the city's economy, sparking a population exodus over the following months and years.

About 40% of Kobe's current residents were either born after the quake or moved to the city in the years following the disaster, according to city officials.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo