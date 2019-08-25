27% of municipalities concerned over surge in foreign visitors in Japan: survey

More than one-fourth of Japanese municipalities have expressed concerns about possible future problems resulting from a surge in the number of foreign visitors to the country, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
While the central government has seen the tourism boom in recent years as a catalyst for economic growth, the survey underscored confusion among local governments and people unfamiliar with treating guests from abroad.
In the poll, 465 municipalities, or 27 percent of the total, said they worry that problems may occur in the future, such as traffic jams, noise issues and trespassing on private property.
More than half of them attributed their concerns to the lack of personnel who speak foreign languages.
The city of Fukui said it has yet to establish measures to contact foreigners traveling there in case of emergencies.
Ninety-three municipalities, or 5 percent, said they have already faced problems due to foreign tourists. Many of them are located in areas where cruise ships arrive from abroad, including Tokyo and some prefectures in western and southwestern Japan.
Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture is one of them. With a growing number of cruise ships making port calls, the island government is struggling to address such issues as the lack of taxis and buses.
The number of affected cities, towns and villages could increase next year when Japan sees an influx of foreign visitors for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Meanwhile, 860 municipalities, or 50 percent, said they do not believe they will have problems, with many of them citing a relatively small number of foreign visitors.
The survey was conducted between May and July, covering 1,741 municipalities nationwide, 99 percent of which responded.© KYODO
Yubaru
AKA, the dreaded "gaijin complex". They want the money, without any headaches, or need to educate themselves or adapt to foreign influences in their communities.
Strangerland
And that differs from the rest of humanity how?
And how do you know they want the tourists? They seek to be indicating they may not.
oldman_13
Hardly unique to Japan, though the usual suspects will make it out to be.
Multiple countries around the world are dealing with massive influx of tourists and the headaches such things cause. Venice as one example has seriously been cracking down
It is a very legitimate concern.
SaikoPhysco
This concern is good. Without it these municipalities will not take steps to be prepared for eventual problems the will normally come. Especially translators when medical problems occur. Regular stuff... no big deal, but life and death situations, they need to be prepared. These Travel and Cruise companies need to help the municipalities in being prepared if they're going to unload a bunch of people speaking all sorts of languages.
thepersoniamnow
A legitimate concern Yubaru, and maybe not as negative as you think.
By their own doing or by circumstance, Japanese municipalities have little experience interacting with other cultures.
Not to mention Japans an aging country and most people staffing city projects are probably up there too.
Ex_Res
These municipalities probably see no profit in tourists as they might actually have to spend money accomadating them.
Capuchin
With Japan ranked as the noisiest country in the world by WHO I don't think they have to worry too much about the troublesome gaijin causing the 2nd one.
Yubaru
Okinawa gets over 10,000,000 tourists per year, of that, over 3,000,000 are foreigners. Some of the elected members of the city council, where I live, have stated openly, that "they love the money these tourists bring", but they dont want the problems associated with accommodating them!
They openly court tourists to come, yet they do not want to spend any tax money, other than advertising to welcome them, on assistance services.
Yubaru
One thing openly missing from this article is the number of domestic tourists that are travelling more within Japan who are putting serious stress on many municipalities as well.
Miyako and Ishigaki are popular in Japan, and increasing so, due to LCC's, that more and more Japanese are travelling there and causing loads of problems as well.
They openly appeal to tourists, but they want more money from the government to deal with them.
Meiyouwenti
Just wait one more year. When the Olympics are over the surge in foreign tourists will subside and hotel rates will go down to fill empty rooms.
since1981
Why do they think it is only foreigners being noisy? Been here for over 35 years. Still dealing with loud kids playing outside during the day, inside at night (Not a problem for me. Kids should enjoy themselves) Bozosokus all hours of the night. street racers, loud speakers blaring (politicians), neighbors who need their TV at full blast, the neighbor practicing their musical instruments late into the night, just to name a few. So why is it always the "Gaijin" the causes noise? Then you have the drunks singing loudly on their way home through the narrow (Echoing) streets! Drunks peeing in public. Actually the foreigners where I live have more respect and consideration for their neighbors then most Japanese. I keep my yard nice an clean while my Japanese neighbors yards are trashed. I could go on but I'll stop their.