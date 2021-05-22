Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

28 local Japanese governments considering mass vaccination sites

3 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 28 prefectures and large cities in Japan are either planning or considering setting up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites to expedite inoculation of elderly people, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.

About 90 percent of such local governments will use the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc of the United States and approved by the health ministry on Friday.

Miyagi, Gunma, and Aichi prefectures will open their venues on Monday, followed by the city of Kobe on Tuesday, according to the survey conducted on 47 prefectural and 20 municipal governments from Tuesday to Friday.

The central government will begin vaccinations at state-run mass vaccination sites in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as it aims to complete the vaccinations of the elderly by the end of July.

Japan's vaccination program lags behind other developed countries. Since its launch in February, beginning with health care workers and later expanding to people aged 65 or older, only around 4 percent of the country's population of 126 million has received at least one dose.

Osaka city is aiming to vaccinate around 3,500 people per day, the highest target among the 28 local governments.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to ramp up vaccinations to 1 million shots a day in the country.

However, a number of local governments face challenges in securing enough doctors and nurses to administer the shots due to limited medical resources, among other reasons. It is unclear whether inoculations at those sites will proceed smoothly.

Notable challenges mentioned in the survey included "securing doctors and other personnel," "appointment systems without causing confusion," and "handling of cancellations on the day of vaccinations."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

While in places like the US you can just walk into a CVS or Walmart and get one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whats to consider ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A total of 28 prefectures ... planning or considering setting up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites

This article is, I suppose, meant to be a propaganda piece. But the ineptitude shown here actually makes me cry.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to ramp up vaccinations to 1 million shots a day in the country.

By when, 2025?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looking forward to pictures of mock vaccinations at those sites. Followed up by opening ceremonies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel