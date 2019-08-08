Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PAKUTASO
national

28-year-old man dies while sunbathing in his home garden

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In terms of pure temperature, Japan’s summers aren’t all that bad. Daytime temperatures are often in the 32-34 degrees Celsius range, which is cooler than what you’ll find in many parts of the American southwest (this week’s highs in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Dallas, for example, are 42, 40, and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively).

But while the sun itself may not shine as powerfully here as it does in some other parts of the world, midsummer weather-based health risks are no joke in Japan. On Tuesday, a woman living in the city of Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, went out for a few hours in the afternoon. At some point after she left, her 28-year-old son set up a folding chair in their garden to catch some rays and work on his tan, something he’d done numerous times before.

However, when the woman returned home at around 3:20 in the afternoon, she found her son lying comatose on the chair. She immediately called the paramedics, who realized that the son had gone into cardiac arrest and rushed him to the hospital. Sadly, though, their efforts came too late, and the son passed away some 40 minutes after his mother had found him, with doctors attributing his death to the effects of heatstroke.

The woman isn’t sure how long her son was in the garden, but weather records from the neighboring town of Aisai show temperatures of 34.2 degrees C and 32.7 at 3 p.m. on the day of the incident. Again, by themselves those numbers might not seem so intimidating, but it’s important to also account for Japan’s high humidity. The combined effects of the two dehydrating weather factors can dry out the body with deceptively dangerous speed, even for someone who’s ordinarily comfortable, or at least happy, spending time in the sun, such as the sunbather in Yatomi.

After an unusually mild July, Japan has swung fully into its harsh summer weather in a hurry. On the day of the man’s death, 68 people in Aichi Prefecture were hospitalized for heatstroke, and the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency says that in the single week from July 29 to August 4, nationwide 18,000 people required emergency medical attention for the condition, with 57 cases being fatal.

So if you’re planning to soak up some summer fun in Japan, remember to stay hydrated. Luckily, the country has no shortage of vending machines and convenience stores stocked with bottles of water and sports drinks like local favorites Pocari Sweat and Aquarius. If you’re going out in mid-day, seriously consider covering up with a hat and maybe some light, breathable long sleeves, or maybe even going totally native and carrying a sun umbrella as many Japanese do. And if you’re absolutely committed to working on your tan, let a friend or family member know when you’re starting your sun session so they can come check on you, because once you realize you’re in danger, it may be too late for you to save yourself.

Sources: NHK News Web via Jin, Nitele News 24, CBC News, Nihon Keizai Shimbun

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- It’s so hot in Japan that people are cooking food in/on their cars【Photos】

-- Hokkaido police searching for naked man in glasses who groped woman in sub-zero weather

-- Japanese idol event stockpiles free deodorant for fans to use before shaking singers’ hands

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Don’t drink Aquarius or Pokari Sweat. They will make you sick. Despite what they say, they are both full of processed sugar. Drink 100% orange juice and water. The glucose in orange juice will stop your brain cooking. I usually drink orange juice and soda water (no vodka) for a refreshing summer drink.. Unfortunately, many Japanese drink green tea, which is a diuretic and makes you even more dehydrated. Perhaps this is why such an astonishing amount of people end up ill or dead when temps are only in the low 30’s.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon