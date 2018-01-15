Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Karuizawa Mayor Susumu Fujimaki, 4th from right, and other officials bow at the site of the 2016 fatal bus crash in Nagano Prefecture, on Monday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

2nd anniversary of fatal bus crash in Nagano marked

NAGANO

Representatives of a bus company, passengers, relatives and friends of victims of a fatal bus crash on Monday marked the second anniversary of the accident that claimed the lives of 13 passengers and two drivers in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Jan 15, 2016.

All passengers killed were university students; 26 others were injured. The group which gathered Monday included students who survived the crash and the bus company president, as well as the mayor of Karuizawa and other officials. They placed flowers at the site of the accident and prayed for the deceased, Fuji TV reported.

The charter bus from Tokyo careened off a road while traveling downhill in Karuizawa, killing 13 students, the 65-year-old driver and a relief driver.

A transport ministry commission that investigated the accident pinned the blame squarely on the driver, saying he lost control of the bus after allowing it to gain speed by driving downhill with hardly any application of the brakes, Kyodo News reported.

Based on its findings from a simulated crash and roadside camera footage, the commission concluded that the bus was traveling downhill for about one kilometer with hardly any engine or foot braking. The bus eventually went off the road after failing to negotiate a left curve at a speed of 95 km per hour, far above the speed limit in the area.

The commission said in a report that the Tokyo-based bus operator increased the risk of accidents involving its drivers by not ordering them to take regular health checks or conducting roll calls before they set off.

While the commission called for the transport ministry to increase its checks on bus operators, the ministry has already toughened its supervision of charter bus operators, now requiring them to renew their business permits every five years.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

So, did the driver fall asleep at the wheel? I can’t see an alert driver allow his vehicle to vastly exceed the speed limit under any circumstances.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is footage from behind of the bus hurtling around some downhill bends that was shown on the news with commentary that the "brake lights were on". It looked a bit blurry, but that is what they said.Maybe it has since been contradicted by other evidence since, but it was the way it was reported at one stage.

What is undeniable is that the bus was only on that road because it had left the highway in an attempt to slow the journey and not arrive ahead of schedule.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

