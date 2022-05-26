2nd attempt to salvage sunken Hokkaido tourist boat begins

The second attempt to salvage a tourist boat that last month sank off Hokkaido, leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, began Thursday, after the vessel fell back to the seabed earlier this week, delaying the investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Nippon Salvage Co, hired by the Japan Coast Guard, restarted the operation to raise the 19-ton Kazu I from the seabed at a depth of 182 meters, aiming to bring the tour boat to the surface later in the day.

After taking the tour boat to shallow waters, where its anchor can be dropped, Nippon Salvage workers will use a crane to place it on a barge.

In the morning, nylon belts wrapped around the bow and stern of the boat were tightened to a steel frame, marking a step forward for its lifting.

The belts are stronger than those used in the salvage company's initial attempt. The tour boat will be transported to the port of Abashiri as early as Friday and seawater will be drained for several days before finally bringing it ashore.

The boat is currently on the seabed about 11 kilometers west of Utoro port in Shari, from where it departed on April 23 for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site, with 26 people aboard, despite bad weather forecasts and warnings.

The boat dropped back to the seabed on Tuesday while it was being towed to shallow waters after it was raised to a depth of around 20 meters.

It was located on the seabed at a depth of around 120 meters on April 29 near Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula, from where it had issued a distress call.

The coast guard is continuing to search for the missing using patrol vessels and aircraft. Deepwater divers ended a two-day search inside the boat last week after finding no trace of the missing.

The coast guard intends to launch a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident at the port of Abashiri, hoping to find clues about the fate of the 12 people unaccounted for.

The Japanese government is also communicating with Russian authorities after two bodies, possibly of the missing, were found washed up on Kunashiri, one of four Moscow-controlled islands off Hokkaido that are at the heart of a territorial dispute with Tokyo.

