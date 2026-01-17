 Japan Today
national

2nd day of university entrance exams held across Japan

TOKYO

About 496,000 students and others on Sunday sat for Japan’s unified university entrance exams on the second day at 651 venues across the country.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, which administers the exams, applicants sat for tests in geography, history, civics, Japanese and foreign languages on Saturday.

On Sunday, tests were held in mathematics, science and "Information 1," which tests knowledge of data utilization and programming.

The number of applicants this year was 496,237. The results will be used to screen applicants to 813 universities and colleges.

Preliminary average scores will be released on Wednesday and final results on Feb 5.

According to organizers, 11 universities in six prefectures reported that train service cancellations and delays due to snow caused some students to miss out or be late for the tests.

The exams will be held again on Jan 24 and 25.

