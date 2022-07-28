Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. Photo: NIAID via AP
national

2nd Japan case of monkeypox confirmed in Tokyo

TOKYO

Japan has confirmed its second case of monkeypox in a man in his 30s in Tokyo who had traveled to North and Central America, a Tokyo metropolitan government official said Thursday.

The man tested positive on Wednesday and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, according to the official. Japan's first case was confirmed on Monday, also in a man in his 30s, but they are not close contacts, the official said.

The second patient has symptoms including headaches, sore muscles and fatigue. The first patient, who had stayed in Europe, has similar symptoms and is also in stable condition.

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

…and “Japan marks world's highest number of weekly COVID cases“. This is not going well.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Its like HIV / AIDs all over again. Male Gay's having unprotected sex with each other, some with multiple partners and thus the virus spreads, then with a bisexual or two getting infected, you now have a spread to non-gay people, particularly through prostitution. University Students are renown for their promiscuity, should the virus reach that community, then we may start seeing a whole lot more cases.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

I think we'll see more cases come out of the woodwork-

just a hunch, mind you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People are no longer scared of CoVid19 so the few internationalists threw in another exotic virus that would make the people scared again so that they would queue at vaccination centers, wear mask, social distance, etc giving away their liberties while these unelected global bureaucrats increase their power and control.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

