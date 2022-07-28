2nd Japan case of monkeypox confirmed in Tokyo

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal.

Japan has confirmed its second case of monkeypox in a man in his 30s in Tokyo who had traveled to North and Central America, a Tokyo metropolitan government official said Thursday.

The man tested positive on Wednesday and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, according to the official. Japan's first case was confirmed on Monday, also in a man in his 30s, but they are not close contacts, the official said.

The second patient has symptoms including headaches, sore muscles and fatigue. The first patient, who had stayed in Europe, has similar symptoms and is also in stable condition.

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.

