3,000 people being transported out of typhoon-hit Kansai airport

A day after a powerful typhoon caused 11 deaths and injuries to more than 400 people across western Japan, some 3,000 passengers stranded at Kansai International Airport were being evacuated by boat or other transportation on Wednesday.
As Typhoon Jebi weakened to an extratropical cyclone near Sakhalin in Russia's Far East around 9 a.m. after roaring across western Japan Tuesday, shinkansen services resumed in the region, but the flooded Kansai International Airport -- Japan's third-busiest airport -- remained closed for the second day, with its reopening nowhere in sight.
At the airport built on a manmade island in Osaka Bay and used by 80,000 passengers a day, a runway and a terminal building were flooded Tuesday, while the bridge providing the only road and rail access to the airport from the mainland was severely damaged by a tanker that smashed into it after being ripped from its mooring by the strong winds and high waves.
Of the 5,000 people who spent the night at the airport, including 2,000 airport staff, some were transferred Wednesday by three high-speed boats to nearby Kobe airport across Osaka Bay.
Others were transported by bus to the mainland using lanes not damaged by the ship's collision with the 3,700-meter-long bridge.
Long lines formed at the departure points from early morning, with passengers complaining that Kansai airport was under-prepared for such a disaster.
They said air-conditioning inside the airport did not function and an insufficient number of blankets were provided for those forced to spend the night there, forcing some to sleep on newspapers spread on the floor.
"We could not use vending machines that were supposed to work at a time of a disaster, or Wi-Fi," said 51-year-old Hideko Senoo, who was planning to fly to India with her family.
Miki Yamada, 25, who was planning to leave for Thailand with a friend, said she was forced to spend the night at an airport cafe.
"I was worried as I could not get information," Yamada said after arriving at Kobe airport on the first boat from Kansai International Airport.
The typhoon caused serious damage to the airport, a major gateway for travelers arriving from Asian countries, and raised concerns about its impact on Japan's booming tourism industry.
Over 200 flights at the airport were canceled Wednesday, affecting over 30,000 people, according to airline operators.
The figures could increase as an airline source said the airport will remain closed on Thursday, even though the government set up a taskforce at the prime minister's office aimed at quickly getting it back up and running.
Early Wednesday, a tugboat towed the badly damaged 2,591-ton Houn Maru some 400 meters away from the airport bridge, revealing the severed road on the southern side of the bridge.
The government's Japan Transport Safety Board is expected to probe the collision with its investigators interviewing the tanker's crew.
About 160 elementary school pupils have also been stranded since Tuesday in a facility where they were staying while on a school trip in Kyoto, near Osaka, after fallen trees blocked surrounding roads, local officials said.
Of the pupils, two -- a girl and a boy -- fell ill and were taken to a hospital by helicopter on Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Kyoto city board of education.
USJ Co. said Wednesday it will keep Universal Studios Japan in Osaka closed for a second day, the first time the major tourist attraction has been closed for two consecutive days since it opened in 2001, as it needs to clean up and repair damage caused by strong winds. It plans to open the theme park on Thursday, it said.© KYODO
JeffLee
File KIX with Fukushima Dai-Ichi and the Tokyo Olympics as disasters waiting to happen.
Only one route on and off an artificial island, which is a long distance from the mainland? Who needs redundant safety systems in a disaster-prone region anyway.
smithinjapan
"A number of passengers who were successfully relocated complained that Kansai airport was under-prepared for such a disaster."
A LOT of Japan is ill-equipped to deal with major disasters, as has been seen time and again, be it earthquakes, floods, typhoons, or even volcanoes. When building KIX, the government asked airlines of international companies what they thought of the idea, and most of them said it was too costly, and a bad idea to put it out on the water on a manmade island, to which KIX said, "It's none of your business" and built it anyway, then fobbing off the costs of keeping it afloat on us, and KIX is in the red every year as a result. When they decided to build a second runway and asked once again whether other airlines thought it was a good idea and would they land there, they said no. KIX then said, "Who asked you?" and built it anyway, for which the majority of airliners moved their flights to Narita (hence, not a lot of direct flights from KIX anymore outside of Asia). Now not only do we see one of the reasons why KIX was a bad idea, as well as having a single connection to the main island, but that they were not equipped to deal with such a disaster despite promising they were. And now flights aren't being diverted to Itami (formerly Osaka International), Kobe International, or even Chubu International (Nagoya), they're being diverted to what Japan wishes to be Asia's hub: Narita. I'm guessing the airlines and the government aren't paying for the shinkansen or bus rides to Osaka from Narita after people who wanted to come to Osaka are put in Chiba.
And let yesterday serve as a lesson to posters like Scrote and Speed, angry at weather forecasters for making a fuss over the typhoon, which was "nothing", and questioning their credibility.
papigiulio
I wonder if they will consider making Itami an international airport after this debacle. Would be good for business in that rundown area. But probably too many safety issues involved since it's surrounded by residential areas. KIX is not really convenient unless you stay in downtown Osaka.
Laguna
Totally uninformed guess, but subsidence has been a problem with KIX since its construction, particularly at its center - exactly where the water is pooling, and likely where it flowed into the terminal.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/enginering-went-totally-wrong-kansai-airport-japan-ocean-nawaqavou
kurisupisu
@JeefLee
There are various sea transports linking KIX with various destinations.
PTownsend
It's going to be left to future generations to undo problems created by bubble years hubris. Assuming these problems can be undone.
that person
A small part of the "outside" population has just discovered a large part of the truth:
-Japan is not prepared for disasters
-companies highly responsible
-and wifi is not widely available.
Disillusioned
So, it would seem that building an international airport on a manmade island only a few meters above sea level without a seawall and without adequate drainage was not such a good idea, hey?
It would also seem their back up electricity plan was also insufficient. Let me guess, the back up generators are in the basement that was flooded, right? That has a familiar ring to the meltdowns in Fukushima, doesn't it?
For a country that tends micro-manage the heck out of everything there seems to be a heck of a lot of design flaws and poorly managed infrastructure.
kurisupisu
Also, looking at various sites for KIX there seems to be a scarcity of information on the airport’s condition.
kwatt
It seems that Kansai airport did not think much about tidal waves by bigger typhoon. It is now useless airport for a while.
expat
"We could not use vending machines that were supposed to work at a time of a disaster, or Wi-Fi..." How typical. Wait until 2020, Japan's reputation for competence is going to take a hit like that bridge took.
daito_hak
Such a typical Japan screw up.
The flooding of the airport was meant to happen given that the design and conception of this airport was utterly flawed. This airport has cost an astronomic amount of money to build and prevent it to sink faster than it is already doing, and the fact that the runaway and the basement floor of a terminal building were flooded so easily is just showing even more how unprofessional and arrogant the architects and engineers of this atrocity were.
expat
"For a country that tends micro-manage the heck out of everything there seems to be a heck of a lot of design flaws and poorly managed infrastructure."
Put it down to anti-competitive business practices, collusion between politicians and the construction industry, and career bureaucrats landing post-retirement gigs at all of these quasi-private enterprises. Corruption on a massive scale that the media regularly ignores.
rainyday
I am not so sure this really says anything bad about Japan or KIX as some comments are suggesting.
This was a super typhoon with 200 kmh winds, with a storm surge hitting an extremely low lying city which is one of the most densely populated places on earth, yet the death toll and property damage is remarkably low. Compare this to the hurricanes that hit the US and have death tolls in the hundreds or thousands and way more proprty damage despite being in way less populated areas and I know which country I feel safer riding out a storm in.
KIX looks bad but will probably be back in operation in short order. Having a ship run into a bridge isn’t something engineers can prevent and could happen anywhere. And the flooding, though incredible, is alao short lived as thephoto at the top of this story shows.
daito_hak
This is factually wrong. The torrential rains in July alone will cost Japan $2.39 billion. So with what sort of stretch of the mind can someone state that the damage are "remarkably" low? And just wait until they come up with figures for the damage caused by this typhoon.
This comparison makes little sense. It all depends on the strength of the event. But I would remind you that the torrential rains in July killed over 200 people in Japan. So yes death tolls in the hundreds....
I am not sure if you don't know or pretend not to know, but this thing has been sinking at a pace 44 years faster than planned. So how could you claim that this has nothing to do with it being easily flooded?
rainyday
Cost of Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico = $139 Billion.
2.39 Billion is a lot, but for the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years, and to hit its second biggest population centre dead on its way less than it could have been.
True, its not a perfect comparison. And yes, the Japanese countryside is not well equipped to deal with landslides caused by torrential rains but that is something different from a typhoon hitting Osaka, I don't think there were any major landslides caused by the typhoon.
Yes, I know. I've been using KIX on and off since I first arrived here in the late 90s shortly after it opened and the debate on its subsidence was still being argued way more prominently than it is now. I am in no way a huge fan of the airport (and I was way more opposed to the construction of Kobe airport nearby), it has been a huge boondoggle and waste of public resources and yes, the subsidence is a massive problem which, yup, leads to it being vulnerable to flooding in massive typhoons that bring storm surges, though this I believe is the first time this has occurred in 25 years. But, in terms of disasters, the runway looks like it is almost dried out less than 24 hours after being inundated, so maintain some perspective.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Simply saying that: Typhoons were heading from south to north and rotating east. Here in Kyushu or much south Okinawa, people usually are much prepared to avoid disasters. However those typhoon are getting violent every year and the route are changing much east of that "normal course" to hit direct eastern regions (where there were no curbs) causing big punch, where people not really have known how to confront. Climate changes create not-prevailed disasters from now on, we have to know precisely about it. The typhoon that hit Kanto area went opposite direction, west to south, first time to see that phenomena in my life.
wanderlust
Conferences in the Kansai and Kinki area also cancelled; overseas attendees could not get in, and knock-on effect to hotels, restaurants, business vendors, staff, taxis, buses, etc.. Bigger hit to Japan' reputation as technologically-advanced and well-prepared for disasters.