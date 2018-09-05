3,000 people being transported out of typhoon-hit Kansai airport

The outside areas at Kansai International Airport, which is on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, remain inundated on Wednesday, a day after a powerful typhoon hit western Japan.

A day after a powerful typhoon caused 11 deaths and injuries to more than 400 people across western Japan, some 3,000 passengers stranded at Kansai International Airport were being evacuated by boat or other transportation on Wednesday.

As Typhoon Jebi weakened to an extratropical cyclone near Sakhalin in Russia's Far East around 9 a.m. after roaring across western Japan Tuesday, shinkansen services resumed in the region, but the flooded Kansai International Airport -- Japan's third-busiest airport -- remained closed for the second day, with its reopening nowhere in sight.

At the airport built on a manmade island in Osaka Bay and used by 80,000 passengers a day, a runway and a terminal building were flooded Tuesday, while the bridge providing the only road and rail access to the airport from the mainland was severely damaged by a tanker that smashed into it after being ripped from its mooring by the strong winds and high waves.

Of the 5,000 people who spent the night at the airport, including 2,000 airport staff, some were transferred Wednesday by three high-speed boats to nearby Kobe airport across Osaka Bay.

Others were transported by bus to the mainland using lanes not damaged by the ship's collision with the 3,700-meter-long bridge.

Long lines formed at the departure points from early morning, with passengers complaining that Kansai airport was under-prepared for such a disaster.

They said air-conditioning inside the airport did not function and an insufficient number of blankets were provided for those forced to spend the night there, forcing some to sleep on newspapers spread on the floor.

"We could not use vending machines that were supposed to work at a time of a disaster, or Wi-Fi," said 51-year-old Hideko Senoo, who was planning to fly to India with her family.

Miki Yamada, 25, who was planning to leave for Thailand with a friend, said she was forced to spend the night at an airport cafe.

"I was worried as I could not get information," Yamada said after arriving at Kobe airport on the first boat from Kansai International Airport.

The typhoon caused serious damage to the airport, a major gateway for travelers arriving from Asian countries, and raised concerns about its impact on Japan's booming tourism industry.

Over 200 flights at the airport were canceled Wednesday, affecting over 30,000 people, according to airline operators.

The figures could increase as an airline source said the airport will remain closed on Thursday, even though the government set up a taskforce at the prime minister's office aimed at quickly getting it back up and running.

Early Wednesday, a tugboat towed the badly damaged 2,591-ton Houn Maru some 400 meters away from the airport bridge, revealing the severed road on the southern side of the bridge.

The government's Japan Transport Safety Board is expected to probe the collision with its investigators interviewing the tanker's crew.

About 160 elementary school pupils have also been stranded since Tuesday in a facility where they were staying while on a school trip in Kyoto, near Osaka, after fallen trees blocked surrounding roads, local officials said.

Of the pupils, two -- a girl and a boy -- fell ill and were taken to a hospital by helicopter on Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Kyoto city board of education.

USJ Co. said Wednesday it will keep Universal Studios Japan in Osaka closed for a second day, the first time the major tourist attraction has been closed for two consecutive days since it opened in 2001, as it needs to clean up and repair damage caused by strong winds. It plans to open the theme park on Thursday, it said.

