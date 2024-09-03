3,000-year-old cedar toppled on typhoon-hit island in southwest Japan

An iconic 3,000-year-old cedar on Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan has been toppled, likely due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Shanshan, local tour guides said Tuesday.

The 26-meter-high cedar, named "Yayoisugi," with a trunk circumference of about 8 meters, was a key feature of the tourist site Shiratani Unsuikyo Ravine. The guides found it collapsed on Saturday.

Typhoon Shanshan neared the island between on Aug 27 and 29 with wind speeds of up to 168.48 kilometers per hour at around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the local weather observatory.

The island, known for its more than 1,000-years-old "Yakusugi" cedars, was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 1993 by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

