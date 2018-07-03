Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A couple rest in the shade in Tokyo's Daiba bay area on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

3,473 taken to hospitals nationwide due to heatstroke from June 25-July 1

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that 3,473 people were taken to hospitals across Japan to be treated for heatstroke in the week from June 25 to July 1 . The figure was a sharp increase over 667 for the week before (June 18-24).

The Meteorological Agency said the early end of the rainy season caused a spike in temperatures across much of the Japanese archipelago last week.

Three deaths in Fukushima, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures were attributed to heatstroke, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Of the 3,473 people suffering heatstroke, 81 were in serious condition, while 1,170 required brief stays in hospital. People aged 65 and older accounted for 53% of cases. By prefecture, Saitama had the highest number at 334, followed by Tokyo (278) and Osaka (248).

Health ministry officials continue to urge people, especially the elderly, to drink plenty of water and use the air conditioner when they sleep at night.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The rainy season is over? It barely rained at all, who decides when it's over anyway?

I've lived in Japan for many years, and the unbearable heat and humidity of summer is really the only thing I don't like here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

5 YouTube Channels to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog