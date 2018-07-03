3,473 taken to hospitals nationwide due to heatstroke from June 25-July 1

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that 3,473 people were taken to hospitals across Japan to be treated for heatstroke in the week from June 25 to July 1 . The figure was a sharp increase over 667 for the week before (June 18-24).

The Meteorological Agency said the early end of the rainy season caused a spike in temperatures across much of the Japanese archipelago last week.

Three deaths in Fukushima, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures were attributed to heatstroke, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Of the 3,473 people suffering heatstroke, 81 were in serious condition, while 1,170 required brief stays in hospital. People aged 65 and older accounted for 53% of cases. By prefecture, Saitama had the highest number at 334, followed by Tokyo (278) and Osaka (248).

Health ministry officials continue to urge people, especially the elderly, to drink plenty of water and use the air conditioner when they sleep at night.

© Japan Today