3 Japanese returnees from Wuhan test positive for new coronavirus

Three Japanese citizens who returned from Wuhan on a government-chartered flight have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursday.
They were among 206 people brought back from the virus-hit Chinese city on Wednesday.
More Japanese evacuees arrived in Tokyo on Thursday when a second flight chartered by the government in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak touched down.
The latest flight delivered 210 Japanese nationals back to their homeland following the return of 206 the previous day.
The Japanese government is considering sending a third flight for a further 200 or so Japanese citizens still intending to return home from the virus-hit city in central China.
Japan is on high alert to prevent the virus from spreading through human-to-human contact.
A tour bus driver and a guide with no recent history of traveling to China were found to have been infected with the virus this week, in what could be the first cases of human-to-human transmission in Japan.
The tour guide in her 40s is a foreign national and has been hospitalized since Jan 23 with pneumonia, the ministry said. Neither the guide nor driver has ever been to the central Chinese city.
The government said the driver in his 60s from neighboring Nara Prefecture became the first Japanese to be infected with the virus in the country.
He is believed to have had close contact with a total of 22 people both in and outside Nara after infection, including the tour guide, according to the prefectural government.
Meanwhile, 13 Japanese are showing symptoms including a fever and cough after they were evacuated from Wuhan on Wednesday, authorities said.
A total of 206 people arrived in Tokyo early in the morning on a government-chartered plane, and 204 of them are being tested for infection with the new coronavirus. The remaining two did not consent, according to the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government.
Among those repatriated, 12 were hospitalized including the two men in their 40s and 50s who have developed pneumonia. But those two and three others later tested negative for the virus.
Three people have already returned to their homes. The rest are staying at a hotel in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, some 80 kilometers southeast of Tokyo, the authorities said.
Another 440 Japanese have asked for help to leave Wuhan, though a Foreign Ministry spokesman said the number was expected to grow. A second flight that departed Tokyo on Wednesday night was scheduled to return Thursday morning with the second group of evacuees, with more flights being arranged.
It is the first time the Japanese government has evacuated nationals by charter plane due to the spread of an infectious disease. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government's "greatest responsibility" is the protection of its citizens.
"We will do our utmost to prevent the outbreak from spreading," he said.© KYODO
SauloJpn
"A tour guide living in Osaka Prefecture has been infected with the new coronavirus in addition to a Japanese bus driver, the health ministry said Wednesday, after they rode with Chinese tourists..."
Not really a surprise here! Hope she recovers soon.
Haaa Nemui
I wonder if those two understand how grave the situation is. Personally I think those being evacuated shouldn’t have the choice.
YongYang
Am looking forward to the press interviews of both these people with one with their nose sticking out from over their mask.
Yubaru
Reports on this am TV news stated that she was getting better!
It's seems like this is a very contagious bug, yet, if people do catch it, and they have normal immune systems, they can get better.
People with weakened immune systems and in particular the elderly really need to take care!
Akie
They are indigenous virus. Act now.
gogogo
Japan is handling this so poorly, flying the Japanese back and not quarantining them (like other countries are doing) is criminal!
rgcivilian1
The number doubled from just a few days ago.
rgcivilian1
t is the first time the Japanese government has evacuated nationals by charter plane due to the spread of an infectious disease. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government's "greatest responsibility" is the protection of its citizens.
Great risk if non-infected are infected by bringing in others from a "hot zone". Hope Abe and the rest of the government are ready to be held accountable if things go bad.
maitai62
“A total of 206 people arrived in Tokyo early in the morning on a government-chartered plane, and 204 of them are being tested for infection with the new coronavirus. The remaining two did not consent, according to the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government”.
Japan needs to make testing and possible quarantine a condition to board the evacuation jet. If a person doesn’t consent, they stay back.
kurisupisu
How many more people have been infected in Nara?
Aly Rustom
Duh! What did you geniuses think was going to happen??
gogogo
The best you're going to get is Abe and his idiots bowing and apologizing and promising to examine and reflect on their decision.
Another 440 Japanese have asked for help to leave Wuhan, though a Foreign Ministry spokesman said the number was expected to grow. A second flight that departed Tokyo on Wednesday night was scheduled to return Thursday morning with the second group of evacuees, with more flights being arranged.
I guess Japan is going to compete with China on the number of cases. This will spread VERY fast here.
CrazyJoe
Found an interesting article.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.26.919985v1.full
tamanegi
Relax guys! According to NHK The prime minister says a government task force will be set up on Thursday to help keep the virus from spreading in the country.
That's today!
Disillusioned
Yeah, good on you Abe! Dump them all the same hospital in Katsuura. That should be far enough away from Kasumigaseki, right? Does Katsuura have adequate quarantine facilities? Of course it doesn't. It's a flipping bush hospital! I can't believe they let those people return home who refused to be tested. How many people have to die before they start to mandatorily quarantine anybody coming from Wuhan or anybody who has had contact with people from Wuhan in the last month? And, that does not mean sticking them in a bush hospital far from Tokyo. It has already been proven this is an aggressive, highly infectious and deadly virus that has an incubation period of 2-3 weeks. How many have to die? 20? 50? Get your finger out Abe and start taking appropriate action to stop the spread of this disease!
Aly Rustom
A total of 6,066 (5,974 cases in mainland China and 92 cases outside China) confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection including 132 deaths have been reported across the world as of 29 January 2020
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/features/coronavirus-outbreak-the-countries-affected/
So as of yesterday, the total population outside of china infected was 92.
Japan alone has 13 people thanks to the LDP and more will come.
This number will grow exponentially.
So you bring back infected people without a proper quarantine plan??
You're doing the exact opposite, you muppet.
John Beara
Just a flu with a cool name.
No Business
I can't be the only one who thinks this has all been blown up to ridiculously hysterical levels, just like SARS and MERS were. More people die from the flu than this each year. If you have a regular immune system, and are not elderly, you have nothing to worry about. Even if you get infected, so what? Looking at the symptoms, it's just like a bad cold or mild flu.
Peeping_Tom
" I can't believe they let those people return home who refused to be tested."
Aren't you one advocate of the "Japan is a dictatorship worse than China and North Korea" thingy we have to hear regularly on this site?!
How come Japan is not forcing people to be tested against their own wishes then?
Japanese people can come back to Japan any time they like; they also have the right to refuse testing, if it's not mandatory.
Aly Rustom
something to watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yq3Y9rmlEQE
ksteer
Thats not entirely true. The truth is we don't know the extent of the disease for otherwise healthy individuals. The only reason it seems like elderly people are only affected is because they die easier. It could just be that the younger people take longer to get to a critical level. The truth is that we don't know the ramifications for young people, but we do know that it affects old people.
It'd be a good idea to stop spreading falsehoods.
marcelito
@Aly Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government's "greatest responsibility" is the protection of its citizens.
So you bring back infected people without a proper quarantine plan??
You're doing the exact opposite, you muppet.
Exactly brother, how the J -govt could botch this by not having all the returnees in isolated quarantine for the first few weeks is beyond belief. Btw, wonder where are all the LDP fanboys on this site, their silence is deafening on this issue.
Japan needs to make testing and possible quarantine a condition to board the evacuation jet. If a person doesn’t consent, they stay back.
Absolutely, that should be a non brainer.
Chicanoinjapan
Keep in mind that the incubation period for this new virus is 14 days, compared to the flu's 1-4 days.
Also, the possibility of this new disease mutating and further wreaking havoc.
I wish I could agree with you on this that this is getting blown out of proportion but in reality it isn't.
The Avenger
Forcing them would be a violation of individual rights.
MSR Japan
So some seem to think if you are old or have weak immune systems you dont deserve protection from this virus ?
How about this article then China is burning the bodies of victims
""Chinese-language news outlet Initium interviewed people working at local cremation centres in Wuhan, who said bodies were being sent directly from hospitals without being properly identified and added to the official record.""
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12304547
theFu
Anyone who doesn't consent to being quarantined as long as necessary should not have been allowed on the flight out.
The next flights out to Japan need to have that stipulation.
When there is a deadly disease, personal rights and freedoms need to take a back seat for the good of the people.
marcelito
The remaining two did not consent, according to the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government.
Forcing them would be a violation of individual rights.
This is sarcasm right?
Tom
Came back from Taiwan a month back and had all these symptoms. Was quite sick. Spouse also. took three weeks to fully recover.
kurisupisu
On the train heading to Osaka and approximately half of the passengers are wearing masks.
Now that the disease has been shown to be in Kansai the number of concerned Japanese and foreigners will rise...
Bungle
This is exactly the same kind of mentality that allows senile geriatrics to drive in public roads, and when the inevitable happens, the beak gives them a slap in the wrist because they are “too old” to do bird.
”Individual rights” do not trump the collective rights of others. Leave them in Wuhan until this blows over.
CrazyJoe
WilliB
Why are there still flights from China? They should be stopped until this is over. Common sense.
ArtistAtLarge
According to the most recent World Health Organization report, there are now 6000 total reported cases around the world.
Michael Machida
Avenger said:
"Forcing them would be a violation of individual rights."
Michael said:
In Japan, there is a thing called " Group-ism " The Japanese culture demands that we think of the group and not the individual. So, violation of individual rights? Really?
qazwsx
Breaking news on the Japan Times website says three of the returnees from Wuhan have tested positive for the coronavirus
KnowBetter
If you're going to wear a mask to prevent you from touching your mouth and nose by at least putting an obstacle in front of them to hopefully make you think first, then also wear a pair of safety glasses. The risk of touching your eyes is far greater and no matter what they say, it can be caught that way.
The regular masks do very little to block the air from coming in the sides but if someone sneezes or coughs right at your face, it should at least block the direct ejected droplets. You would be strongly advised to immediately and properly dispose of that mask and wash your face as soon as possible. Safety glasses would have helped in a situation such as that in crowded public areas such as mass transit.
Be proactive, take care and be safe!
Hawkeye
The bus driver and tour guide came in contact with 22 people? No that is wrong, the number of contacts is exponential and is more like in the thousands of people who shared the same air and or touched door knobs, silverware, plates etc. You better stock up on dry food goods and stay home until this situation levels off.
VegitablesCres
81,947 close contacts of confirmed virus patients are under observation in China (not sure if they are being isolated)
http://www.ecns.cn/news/2020-01-30/detail-ifztewca0589354.shtml