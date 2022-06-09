3 Japanese schools to introduce genderless swimsuits with unisex two-piece design

Three Japanese schools plan to introduce new genderless swimsuits with unisex two-piece designs during the current academic year (April 2022 to March 2023), with 10 schools currently considering implementing them in the subsequent year.
The swimsuits are made by Footmark, Co Ltd, a leading provider of swimming caps and school swimwear for school children in Japan.
The long-sleeved top reduces exposure to ultraviolet rays when swimming outside. The bottoms are half-pants that minimize the contours of the body. According to the company's press release, this unisex design is intended to allow students to participate in their swimming lessons without them (or others) paying attention to gender.
Background
Amidst a growing understanding of and interest in LGBTQ* issues in Japan, some schools have been adopting new initiatives such as allowing students to freely choose their school uniforms.
However, although there have been changes in the shapes of swimsuits for men and women in the past fifty years, Footmark explains, "gender-specific designs have persisted, and many of these swimsuits highlight the differences between genders." Other companies have also sold swimsuits that hide the contours of the body, but there have been no unisex two-piece swimsuits specifically designed for schools.
As you can see below, Footmark's school swimsuits, following the general trend in Japan, went from one-piece swimsuits for girls and swimming briefs for boys in the 70s to swimming legsuits for girls and medium-length shorts for boys in the 2000s. Then in 2004, they introduced a two-piece swimsuit for girls and long swimming trunks for boys. In 2010, they introduced their "Shine Guard" tops to protect students from ultraviolet rays.
Swimsuit design
Footmark paid particular attention to the material and fine-tuned the pattern to create a looser silhouette in "areas that show physical differences between men and women (chest, waist, hips, etc.)" The design was created "so that differences in body contours are less noticeable."
Features include:
(1) Guarded zipper pulls.
(2) Pockets for pads (sold separately) with black lining, making them hard to notice
(3) Holes in pants to prevent air pockets forming underwater
(4) Inner pants for comfort
(5) Comfortable waistband
(6) Main front part is fully lined in black
(7) Woven fabric in pants doesn't cling to the body
The swimsuits range in price from 6,380 yen to 6,820 yen (SRP, including tax), and come in 10 sizes from 120 cm to 4L.
You can view Footmark's entire school wear catalog on their website here.
Read more stories from grape Japan.
-- Six most scenic summer drives in Japan
-- Japanese shrine people don’t know how to access has netizens thrilled
-- Genderless makeup artist Zutti Mattia wows with amazing makeover videos
- External Link
- https://grapee.jp/en/
11 Comments
Login to comment
Seigi
In the end, it should be a choice. Especially for some kids who can't cope up with the direct radiation of the sun, this sort of swimsuit is a welcome development!
Wobot
Oh no, humans are born gendered, as they have been for thousands of years...
First world problems
William Bjornson
It's never too late for something to return such as these 1910 era 'swimsuits' heralding the return also of a similar political mentality... next up "The War to (literally) End All Wars"...
shogun36
yes…….that has been the most troubling problem for centuries now………
what are they doing? Kids don’t care about what gender other kids are.
they just want to play and have fun!
why not just take it back to the 1800s already and make them wear those full bodied striped onesies while they’re at it?
how about doing things that are more important?
Like eliminating the stupid center test, arranging core classes according to skill level as opposed to home room and the whole cram school culture.
Stop throwing “pc” issues on the kids. Let them experience things organically.
Pukey2
They look like what people used to wear in the Victorian days. I'll just stick to my swimming trunks. And notice the price.
JRO
Just let people wear what ever.
I guess this is better than nothing.
virusrex
Seems a nice thing and will also help by replacing the unfortunately overly sexualized typical female suits. It may even help with students dealing with body image issues. Hopefully other schools will follow.
GuruMick
Wake me when they design a swim suit that hides man boobs.
Eastman
sure this "biggest problem" Japan have to solve,errrr give me a break mates...too much of redBULL not good for me...
NAM
I think this is great! When I was a shy chubby JHS, you couldn't have paid me enough money to get in a swimsuit. It's nice that kids these days have more options available to them. Although, I wish it was a more cheerful color, but it's a good start.
browny1
Woke???? It's the last thing that crossed my mind when I saw the suits.
Look similar to the swimsuits my daughters wore at school here.
Because of their fair skin they needed to cover up under a scorching sun for "swimming" lessons. They were granted "special " permission on "medical" grounds.
As no suitable UV cut, easy wear, easy care, comfortable suits were available in Japan in the early 21stC, I ordered them from Australia where such swim wear had been available for decades. We told our girls to tell their friends the suits were "surf wear - rash guards" and they became kinda cool. And on that point, funny how you'd never see "traditional" swim-wear being worn by surfers. They must be woke - LOL.
In fact we started a slow move which now sees my kids old primary school and many others adopting similar styles.
And re the statement "kids don't care about gender they just want to have fun" is so off the mark.
Many kids hate "swimming" lessons. They are shy about their appearance and abilities - boys & girls. Sure 3-6 year olds may not care but if you're involved with mid-primary kids to high school you'd know that the idea of putting on brief swim wear in front of classmates can be extremely stressful.
And I'm not talking about family/friends picnics at the beach here. Be real.
If you've got kids in school you should be supporting this trend.