3 bears captured at clinic storehouse in Niigata Pref

Three bears were captured Monday in the storehouse of a medical clinic in Minamiuonuma, Niigata Prefecture, local authorities said, adding that there were no injuries.

An expert says that the bears, seemingly a parent and its cubs, may have been hibernating. One bear was around 1.5 meters tall and the other two were around 0.5 meter each.

Police in Minamiuonuma received a report about the bears on Sunday morning and attempts were made later in the day to capture them using a tranquilizer gun or drive them out using fireworks, but these efforts failed.

On Monday morning, a local hunting club member was forced to fire a shotgun when the three bears began to advance.

At around 11 a.m., the adult bear was captured after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and the two cubs were subsequently caught with a net.

"There is a possibility that the bears were hibernating, but even hibernating bears can wake up if stimulated," said Hideo Miguchi, a Niigata University professor well versed in Asian black bears.

