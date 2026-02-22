 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 bodies found after house fire in Chiba

2 Comments
CHIBA

Three bodies were found after a house fire in the east of Tokyo early Sunday, as three of its residents, including two children, remain unaccounted for, local police said.

The fire broke out around 3:05 a.m. in Mutsuzawa, Chiba Prefecture, at a house where six people lived, according to the police and local fire department.

Of the residents, two elementary school girls and their grandmother in her 60s remain unaccounted for, while two other people were rescued and taken to a hospital, police said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

RIP.

I hope there wasn’t any foul play.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

in the east of Tokyo

The east of Tokyo for me sounds more like Funabashi and places around.

Mutsuzawa is about 100km southeast from Tokyo, so Southern Chiba would have better described the location

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog