3 bodies found after house fire in Chiba

Three bodies were found after a house fire in the east of Tokyo early Sunday, as three of its residents, including two children, remain unaccounted for, local police said.

The fire broke out around 3:05 a.m. in Mutsuzawa, Chiba Prefecture, at a house where six people lived, according to the police and local fire department.

Of the residents, two elementary school girls and their grandmother in her 60s remain unaccounted for, while two other people were rescued and taken to a hospital, police said.

