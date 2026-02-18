3 bodies found at helicopter crash site in southwest Japan volcanic crater

Bodies believed to be those of three people aboard a sightseeing helicopter that crashed into a volcanic crater on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in January have been found, the local fire department said Wednesday.

Authorities will attempt to recover the bodies, it said.

The helicopter took off from Cuddly Dominion, a zoo and theme park in Aso city that offers chopper rides, on the morning of Jan. 20 carrying two passengers -- a man and a woman from Taiwan -- and a 64-year-old Japanese pilot.

Contact was later lost, and the wreckage was found on a slope inside the crater of Mount Nakadake, one of the five peaks of Mount Aso.

© KYODO