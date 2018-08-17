3 bodies found in car in apparent joint suicide in Saitama

The bodies of two men and a young woman were found in a car in Kamikawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

The bodies — two men aged in their 30s or early 40s, and a woman in her late teens, were found inside the car at around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The car was in the parking lot of a boat rental facility. The manager of the facility called 110.

Police said the car windows were rolled up and sealed with tape, and there were remnants of charcoal briquettes in the vehicle which had a Yamaguchi Prefecture license plate.

