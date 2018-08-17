Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 bodies found in car in apparent joint suicide in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The bodies of two men and a young woman were found in a car in Kamikawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

The bodies — two men aged in their 30s or early 40s, and a woman in her late teens, were found inside the car at around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The car was in the parking lot of a boat rental facility. The manager of the facility called 110.

Police said the car windows were rolled up and sealed with tape, and there were remnants of charcoal briquettes in the vehicle which had a Yamaguchi Prefecture license plate.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic