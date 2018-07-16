Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 bodies found in car in Kanagawa Pref

The bodies of two men and one woman were found in a car on a mountain road in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies were discovered at around 4:30 p.m. by a police patrol car in Midori Ward, Fuji TV reported. One man was sitting in the driver's seat, while the other man and the woman were in the back seat.

Police said the three appeared to be in their 20s and 30s and there were no signs of external injuries on any of the bodies. The remains of charcoal briquettes were also found in the car which was locked. Its windows were sealed with tape.

Police said they are trying to identify the bodies. The car has a Hachioji license plate.

