3 children, 1 man drown in rivers

Photo shows a river in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, where a 7-year-old boy and his grandfather drowned on Saturday.

Three children and an elderly man drowned Saturday after playing in two different rivers in Japan as summer-like heat returned to many parts of the country.

A 7-year-old boy and his grandfather were pronounced dead after they were pulled out of a river in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, police said.

The boy's two sisters, aged 9 and 11, were also rushed to the hospital after rescuers received an emergency call around 2 p.m., but neither showed signs of life at the time, they said.

The boy, Taiki Kishishita, and the 73-year-old grandfather Kunikiyo Shirotsu were recovered from the river more than an hour after the emergency call, they said.

The water level of the river, about 15 to 20 meters wide, is generally knee-high. But in some parts on Saturday it was around 2 meters deep.

"Usually you can see the bottom of the river but the volume of water has increased perhaps due to recent rain," said a 71-year-old man who often visits the area.

A 31-year-old woman living nearby said, "There are places where the flow of the river is fast. Children usually play in areas more upstream or downstream where the flow is slower."

In Takatsuki's neighboring city of Hirakata, the temperature reached 34.5 C at one point as a heat wave gripped the nation.

Meanwhile, two girls believed to be around aged 5 and 10 who were playing in a river in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, died, local police said.

The police said a man and a woman in their around 20s who were in the river with them nearly drowned but are not in life-threatening conditions.

The four are believed to have been carried away by the water when they were sitting together on a rocky area.

The site is popular for camping and leisure activities in the summer, but several accidents have occurred, including a fatal one in mid-August.

