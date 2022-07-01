Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 Chinese navy ships circumnavigate Japan as Tokyo remains on alert

5 Comments
TOKYO

Three Chinese navy ships have circumnavigated the Japanese archipelago over the past weeks, as Tokyo stays on alert for increasing military activity by Beijing and Moscow in nearby waters, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Two guided-missile destroyers and a supply ship sailed through waters between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island in southwest Japan and entered the East China Sea Thursday after circling around the country for about 20 days, and the ministry is analyzing China's intentions, according to the ministry's Joint Staff.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces vessels and aircraft had kept a vigilant watch for the Chinese navy's flotilla, which was spotted sailing in the Sea of Japan after passing through the Tsushima Strait off Japan's southern island of Kyushu from June 12 to 13 and going around the archipelago clockwise, according to the Joint Staff.

Among the Chinese military's recent activities near Japan, fighter jets were seen taking off from and landing on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning near the Okinawan islands for 12 days last month.

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also conveyed concern over a joint flight by Chinese and Russian strategic bombers in late May near Japan when he met with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore earlier in the month.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

They better watch out for US military pirates. ship ,they convicted lower rank sailors to Admiral of the 7 fleet for all crimes of theft from the Government Google Fat Leonard

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Chinese navies version of stalking.

Whats next....calling the Japanese Captains phone with heavy breathing ?

Pathetic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Google Fat Leonard

The moderators must be asleep as any reference to this on JT is usually deleted instantly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bomb them!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China is asking for this

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog