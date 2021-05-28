Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows the bow of the chemical tanker Ulsan Pioneer, damaged after a collision with the Japanese cargo ship Byakko off Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, on Friday morning. The Byakko sank following the collision late Thursday night. Photo: KYODO
national

3 crew missing after ships collide off Ehime

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with another ship. Three crew members from the freighter are missing, the coast guard said.

Nine of the 12 crew members from the freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters roughly 4 kilometers north of the coast of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture.

The Byakko collided Thursday night with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink.

Ulsan Pioneer tanker was run by South Korean firm Heung-A Shipping Co with 13 crew members, including Korean and Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said in a statement. It departed a port in China on Tuesday for Osaka, conveying acetic acid.

None of the Ulsan Pioneer’s crew members was injured.

The Byakko was operated by Kobe-based Prince Kaiun Co and was carrying car parts overnight to Kanda, a town in Fukuoka Prefecture.

On average, around 400 vessels a day pass through the Kurushima Strait in southern Japan where the collision occurred.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

What's with all the collisions as sea these days?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Again?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another one?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I seen a car flipped over on a sharp turn the other day. But I see this more often now then ever. Same with ships colliding. A future generation that rely on machines to make decisions has resulted in very little common sense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog