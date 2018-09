Four vehicles are seen after a fatal pile-up in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Three people were killed and five others rushed to hospital early Saturday after a four-car pileup in northeastern Japan, police said.

Two of the cars collided head-on around 1:05 a.m. in the city of Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, and two other vehicles became involved in the aftermath, the local police said.

While the cause of the accident is not immediately known, it was raining at the time, according to the police.

