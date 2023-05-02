3 dead, including 1-year-old boy, after 2 cars collide in expressway tunnel

Three people, including a one-year-old boy, were killed in a two-car collision in a tunnel in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. in Tamugimata Tunnel on the Yamagata Expressway, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said one of the cars burst into flames after the collision.

Police said that Miku Hayasaka, 24, from Yokohama, and her son Aoka, aged one, who were in one car, were killed, while Kazumi Ishikawa, 73, from Ibaraki Prefecture, who was in the other car, died. Hayasaka’s husband Satohiro, who was driving their car, and Ishikawa’s 24-year-old grandson, who was driving the other car, sustained injuries and were in a stable condition on Wednesday, police said.

Police said it appears that the car driven by Satohiro crossed over the median line and hit the Ishikawas' car.

© Japan Today