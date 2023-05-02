3 dead, including 1-year-old boy, after 2 cars collide in expressway tunnel

Three people, including a one-year-old boy, were killed in a two-car collision in a tunnel in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. in Tamugimata Tunnel on the Yamagata Expressway, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said one of the cars burst into flames after the collision.
Police said that Miku Hayasaka, 24, from Yokohama, and her son Aoka, aged one, who were in one car, were killed, while Kazumi Ishikawa, 73, from Ibaraki Prefecture, who was in the other car, died. Hayasaka’s husband Satohiro, who was driving their car, and Ishikawa’s 24-year-old grandson, who was driving the other car, sustained injuries and were in a stable condition on Wednesday, police said.
Police said it appears that the car driven by Satohiro crossed over the median line and hit the Ishikawas' car.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Euro Dude
Any moron can get a driving license in Japan with minimal effort. If all the Japanese drivers would have to face a driving exam anywhere in Europe or States, at least 65% would fail.
The worst drivers in the world by far... sadly.
3RENSHO
The median line is demarcated by orange plastic poles, approximately one metre in height, which give way when struck by a vehicle but create a loud sound as well as body damage...and so it is very difficult to understand why the vehicle registered in Sendai Pref. crossed over into the on-coming traffic lane.
Harry_Gatto
Not the worst, not the best either; seems there's a lot of the world you have yet to see.
Just out of interest, have you taken the Japanese driving licence tests?
Euro Dude
Yes, I have it for 15 years (studied and gave the exams in Japanese) , and lived here for more than 20, so I'm talking out of experience. ;)