Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 dead, including 1-year-old boy, after 2 cars collide in expressway tunnel

3 Comments
YAMAGATA

Three people, including a one-year-old boy, were killed in a two-car collision in a tunnel in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. in Tamugimata Tunnel on the Yamagata Expressway, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said one of the cars burst into flames after the collision.

Police said that Miku Hayasaka, 24, from Yokohama, and her son Aoka, aged one, who were in one car, were killed, while Kazumi Ishikawa, 73, from Ibaraki Prefecture, who was in the other car, died. Hayasaka’s husband Satohiro, who was driving their car, and Ishikawa’s 24-year-old grandson, who was driving the other car, sustained injuries and were in a stable condition on Wednesday, police said.

Police said it appears that the car driven by Satohiro crossed over the median line and hit the Ishikawas' car.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Any moron can get a driving license in Japan with minimal effort. If all the Japanese drivers would have to face a driving exam anywhere in Europe or States, at least 65% would fail.

The worst drivers in the world by far... sadly.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The median line is demarcated by orange plastic poles, approximately one metre in height, which give way when struck by a vehicle but create a loud sound as well as body damage...and so it is very difficult to understand why the vehicle registered in Sendai Pref. crossed over into the on-coming traffic lane.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The worst drivers in the world by far... sadly.

Not the worst, not the best either; seems there's a lot of the world you have yet to see.

Just out of interest, have you taken the Japanese driving licence tests?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just out of interest, have you taken the Japanese driving licence tests?

Yes, I have it for 15 years (studied and gave the exams in Japanese) , and lived here for more than 20, so I'm talking out of experience. ;)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel