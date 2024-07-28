 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 dead as heavy rain hits northeastern Japan

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

One more body, believed to be a missing police officer, was found Sunday in northeastern Japan, which was hit by heavy rain that triggered flooding and landslides, bringing the death toll to three, local authorities said.

The body discovered in Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture, is likely one of two police officers in their 20s who went missing after being swept away in a police car last Thursday, they said. The other one had been found earlier and confirmed dead.

Three other people were unaccounted for in the disaster affecting Yamagata and its neighboring Akita Prefecture, with heavy rain feared to continue in the regions.

In Sakata, Yamagata, an 86-year-old woman went missing while heading to an evacuation site with her family, while the whereabouts of two men in Akita Prefecture remained unknown.

Local authorities will search for the missing people as weather conditions allow, they said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel