3 dead in possible gas poisoning near Fukushima hot spring resort

Three people were found collapsed on Tuesday in an area with a high concentration of toxic gas near a hot spring resort in Fukushima, and were later confirmed dead, local fire authorities said.

They were found during a search for the manager, in his 60s, and two employees, in their 50s and 60s, of a hotel in the Takayu Onsen area in the city. The three had gone missing the previous evening after entering the nearby mountains for hot spring maintenance work.

The area had a high concentration of gases, including hydrogen sulfide, according to the authorities.

As of 7:30 a.m., snow accumulation in the area reached 146 centimeters, while the temperature was minus 7.7 C.

