3 people whose deaths linked to dietary supplement intake had prior health issues

Three of the five people reported by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co to have died after taking its red yeast rice dietary supplements had preexisting medical conditions such as prostate cancer and malignant lymphoma, Japan's health ministry said Tuesday.
Three women and two men -- three in their 70s, one in their 90s, and one whose age is unknown -- have so far been reported to have died after consuming the Osaka-based drugmaker's products containing "beni-koji" red yeast rice.
Health issues among three of the deceased also included hypertension, hyperlipidemia and rheumatism, while the medical history of the remaining two are unknown, the ministry said at a joint press conference with the Japanese Society of Nephrology.
The number of people who have been hospitalized at one point after taking the company's supplements stood at 216 as of Monday, with 1,251 having visited a medical institution. The number of inquiries to the firm has reached about 59,000.
A recent study by the society found that a quarter of 95 patients who suffered kidney disorders after taking the supplements were given steroids, while the rest were only told to discontinue consumption.
Of the three patients that required dialysis, two have stopped the treatment, with the one still continuing it deemed unlikely to be doing so for reasons related to the supplement intake.
The majority of patients who developed health issues after consuming the supplements went to the hospital last December or later, the study showed. Symptoms included fatigue, loss of appetite, urine abnormalities and abdominal discomfort. Frequent urination and edema were relatively rare.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical rolled out "beni-koji choleste help" in February 2021, selling around 1 million packages by the end of February this year. The supplements were marketed as a way to lower levels of LDL cholesterol, the so-called bad cholesterol.
While investigations into the cause continue, the company recently said it detected puberulic acid, a natural compound made from blue mold, in the ingredients used to manufacture the supplements and that the rogue substance may be the cause of the illnesses.
"People tend to recover after stopping intake (of the supplement). But there have been cases of kidney disease even without symptoms, so please get a check-up if you feel unwell," the society's President Masaomi Nangaku said.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
WoodyLee
We all have Health Issues!! , does that mean if we take Bad and deadly supplements then die it's OKAY??
WA4TKG
= "Not OUR Fault" = No ¥¥¥¥¥
WeiWei
Old people die regardless of what they ingest or do, it’s the most natural thing in the world. Most likely this supplement HELPED them to live this llong by reducing cholesterol.
Eastman
what a "excuse"???
i feel awful
Fighto!
Close Kobayashi down permanently.
Hopefully the directors are jailed for willful negligence resulting in death.
Quo Primum
"We all have health issues" isn't to be compared and equated with old age combined with hypertension, hyperlipidemia, rheumatism, or some other serious condition.
And your question is based on a premise not established in fact. You're automatically assuming that these supplements are definitely "bad and deadly."
But you can't claim that, at least not rationally, when hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people have taken these supplements ... and did not even have any negative health effects, let alone die from them.
Should these supplements be taken off the market and investigated for the time being until their safety can be assured? Yes, absolutely.
But ranting and raving in all-caps about how "bad and deadly" there are, when such a claim hasn't even come close to being verified yet, is no way to engage in rational discussion on this issue.
In other words, Woody, calm down.
Quo Primum
I'm not convinced that these supplements are the "death pill" that many people seem to think they are, thanks largely to media alarmism.
But having said that, if my doctor told me I had to lower my LDL cholesterol, I wouldn't address the problem by taking some over-the-counter supplement. I would ask the doctor to write me a prescription for "real medicine."
My father had high cholesterol. He didn't take an over-the-counter product for it. His doctor prescribed him a medication.
Speed
It's all pretty scary since anything you take can be contaminated in some way without you knowing. This can happen to anyone with anything.
The best remedy, aside from keeping all contaminants out, is to quickly make public of any product that is the cause of sickness especially hospitalization.
Removing the product immediately until certainty that it isn't the problem should also be done.
Nibek32
People think they can eat a poor diet and then just take supplements to erase all the damage they’ve done
And drug companies will exploit those people’s misunderstandings to make money.
Such a broken system with only bad results.
didou
I was suspecting that those who died had more or less serious health issues, beyond the cholesterol, making them more fragile to this product.
virusrex
The media or the people are not saying the supplements themselves are toxic, the incident is about the supplements being correlated to a high incidence of serious health problems and the presence of a well known toxic contaminant in at least one batch, a contaminant that precisely have the negative effects that are being observed. People are justified in understanding this as very strong evidence of the supplements being the cause of the problems unless the evidence changes. Finding out a supplement is contaminated with a seriously toxic compound definitely is bad and it can be deadly.
The important part is that the supplements have dubious (if any) benefits, and lax controls to avoid precisely this kind of incidents, this means that people are taking unnecessary risks and not getting any benefits