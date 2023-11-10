Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 decaying bodies found in house in Aichi Prefecture

AICHI

The decaying bodies of a man and two women were found in a house in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the bodies are believed to be those of a man in his 70s and his two daughters in their 40s, who lived in the house, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the bodies were found at about 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor complained of a foul odor coming from the house. The mailbox was also full.

Police said that despite the decayed condition of the bodies, there appeared to be no external signs of injury on them, nor did the house look like it had been broken into or ransacked.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death of the occupants.

