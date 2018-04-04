Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 die after car falls from expressway in Akita Pref

AKITA

Three people died Wednesday after their car fell from an expressway in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita, police said.

Two 20-year-old men and a 17-year-old female were found in a wrecked sports car about 50 meters below the expressway at around 7:50 a.m. and pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Tire marks left on the expressway and damaged trees on a slope alongside suggest the vehicle crossed the center line and tumbled over the edge, according to the police.

A passerby on a farm road called emergency services.

