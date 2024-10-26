3 die after falling from 18-meter scaffolding in western Japan

Three workers died after falling from an 18-meter scaffolding at a shipyard in western Japan on Saturday, police said.

The three men fell to the ground as their scaffolding collapsed at the shipyard in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, at around 1:25 p.m., according to the police.

Masayuki Takagi, 27, Hikaru Ono, 21, and Kota Takahashi, 21, were confirmed dead at the hospital. They were installing a handrail on part of a freight ship at the time of the accident, the police said.

It remains unknown whether the three workers from the Shikoku Dockyard Co were wearing helmets and safety ropes.

