 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 die after falling from 18-meter scaffolding in western Japan

0 Comments
TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Three workers died after falling from an 18-meter scaffolding at a shipyard in western Japan on Saturday, police said.

The three men fell to the ground as their scaffolding collapsed at the shipyard in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, at around 1:25 p.m., according to the police.

Masayuki Takagi, 27, Hikaru Ono, 21, and Kota Takahashi, 21, were confirmed dead at the hospital. They were installing a handrail on part of a freight ship at the time of the accident, the police said.

It remains unknown whether the three workers from the Shikoku Dockyard Co were wearing helmets and safety ropes.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog